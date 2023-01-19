How to win a Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition on PlayStation 5

Hogwarts Legacy's Collector Edition is a lucrative set that any Potterhead would love to get their hands on. It was announced earlier last year in August 2022, right after the developers revealed that the wizarding world RPG was delayed to 2023. WB Games announced on January 16 an opportunity for players to get their hands on the game's Collector's Edition.

Hogwarts Legacy is set about a century before Harry Potter's adventures and his battle against Voldemort. The wizarding world of 1890 is threatened by an impending goblin rebellion, led by Ranrok, with dark wizards in tow. The protagonist is a newly admitted fifth-year student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

How can players win a Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition on PS5?

Shared on the official Twitter handle of Warner Bros. Games UK & Ireland, the announcement for the opportunity revolves around the Hogwarts Legacy themed busses that were earlier spotted by the community around the city of London. There are five variants to catch, with four covering the iconic Hogwarts Houses.

You can enter up to 5 times with a picture of each bus! #HogwartsLegacy is hitting the streets of London!🪄Tweet a picture of any of our 5 bus designs using #HogwartsLegacy Bus and mention us for the chance to win a Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition on PlayStation5!You can enter up to 5 times with a picture of each bus! #HogwartsLegacy is hitting the streets of London!🪄 Tweet a picture of any of our 5 bus designs using #HogwartsLegacyBus and mention us for the chance to win a Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition on PlayStation® 5! You can enter up to 5 times with a picture of each bus! https://t.co/BAIZXBLV1L

No ticket is necessary to be eligible for the opportunity and the bus routes have also been shared. To enter the competition, interested people need to make a tweet from their Twitter profile while ensuring they meet the below mentioned criteria as officially laid down:

The tweet has to contain a photograph that has been taken by the user of one of the game-themed buses mentioned above

The tweet must contain the hashtag - #HogwartsLegacyBus

The tweel will have to mention the WB Games Twitter page (@wb_games_uk)

The official announcement further states that fans can enter a maximum of five entries and may submit one for each of the five event-themed busses. The competition began on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 3 pm GMT and will conclude on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 11.59 pm GMT.

The winner will be chosen through an automated computer process, with the person being notified through a direct message on the account used to enter the competition. The prize includes a Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition copy for PlayStation 5.

The Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition contains the following possible items:

Deluxe Edition Game and Content (Includes a 72 hours early access to the game, the Dark Arts Garrison Hat and Dark Arts Pack with Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Cosmetic Set and Dark Arts Battle Arena)

Onyx Hippogriff (Pre-Order Exclusive)

Life-Size Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book Base

Steel Case

Kelpie Robe (Cosmetic DLC)

Felix Felicis Potion Recipe (PlayStation Pre-Order Exclusive)

Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest (PlayStationt Exclusive Content)

Hogwarts Legacy is slated to be released across multiple platforms but in a staggered manner. The upcoming wizarding world RPG will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 10, 2023. It will be available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on April 4, 2023. It will finally arrive on Nintendo Switch on July 25, 2023.

The official cinematic trailer for Hogwarts Legacy was released by WB Games Avalanche today and has gotten the community excited. The short clip featured a brave messenger owl carrying the Hogwarts acceptance letter through the Forbidden Forest, dark wizards, and even a fire-breathing dragon to get it to the deserving candidate.

