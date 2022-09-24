Why is the Hogwarts Legacy community upset with the game's PlayStation-exclusive content?

Hogwarts Legacy's PlayStation-exclusive content information dropped recently and the response to that has been mixed. While the trailer looked much more polished than the one before and there is a lot in store for Sony console users, a large section of the fanbase is upset with the exclusive content, and for good reason.

A large section of the Hogwarts Legacy community has been upset with quite a few developments over the past month. The wizarding RPG has been first and foremost delayed by a couple of months into early 2023 after WB Games repeatedly stated that the game would be released in 2022.

Fans then got a glimpse of the Collector's Edition and various other options available for pre-ordering, and most found the former to be underwhelming. It was then learnt that Hogwarts Legacy will feature exclusive content for PlayStation users, including a mission.

While many thought it would be a simple mission that would not majorly affect the RPG's gameplay, recent information suggests otherwise.

Hogwarts Legacy and the slew of PlayStation-exclusive content

At the recently concluded State of Play, WB Games Avalanche showcased 'The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop' cinematic trailer. The protagonist is seen inquiring about a shop in Hogsmeade where they find a deceptive corridor underneath, ghostly mannequins, a menacing voice, and much more.

It was also revealed that the earlier-stated PlayStation-exclusive content will consist of an additional dungeon, shopkeeper's cosmetic set, and an in-game Hogsmeade shop along with the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop exclusive quest.

Chandler Wood @FinchStrife @RetroRaconteur The PlayStation exclusive quest comes with any PlayStation version of the game. It is not tied to pre-order. Pre-order on PlayStation will get you the Felix Felicis potion recipe. More details are coming soon.

PlayStation users will also get the Felix Felicis potion recipe and any quest specific to it upon pre-ordering the game. A PlayStation blog after the State of Play revealed that the rare luck potion, when consumed, will reveal gear chests to players on the mini-map for one in-game day.

While many had thought the PlayStation-exclusive content would be merely a run-of-the-mill quest, the reality of the matter has turned out to be much different. Some pointed out that even those who have paid full price to get the Collector's Edition will not be able to get their hands on either the exclusive quest or the added in-game content.

Not that players were happy with the underwhelming Collector's Edition, but the argument shows how out of touch the PlayStation-exclusive content seemed to the players. Some commented that the initial uproar on the news forced WB Games to make it a timed exclusive up until a year after launch, but even that was deemed to be too long a time.

Undead_Seraphite @Goddessofwar04 @VGC_News I'll be playing on playstation and I honestly think this is is outrageous. Excluding others of actual playable content when the price is the same for all because of their preferred platform is disgusting

Rich @coopr001 @FinchStrife @RetroRaconteur Not cool. Cosmetics or in game items as as bonus for purchasing on a select platform I get, but cutting / restricting content in this case a quest is BS. I own all platforms but this tactic makes my interest in the game go way down.

It does seem unfair for players to pay the full price of the game but still be deprived of a detailed quest. Twitter users pointed out that if it was only cosmetics or in-game items as exclusive-content, it would still have made sense, but restricting access to a quest lessened their interest in buying Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy has had a tumultuous journey ever since it was announced back in 2020. J.K. Rowling's problematic stance and the backlash from it has affected the upcoming wizarding RPG. The title was delayed a couple of times from its initial release date with no communication in between for long periods.

Troy Leavitt @Troylus_true



C'mon WB. The Devs are working hard to hold up their end. Do better.



Think of fan expectations, not fan exploitations.



#HogwartsLegacy I'm underwhelmed by the Collector's Edition. What a missed opportunity. Glossy art book? Cloth Map? Hogwarts Letter?C'mon WB. The Devs are working hard to hold up their end. Do better.Think of fan expectations, not fan exploitations. I'm underwhelmed by the Collector's Edition. What a missed opportunity. Glossy art book? Cloth Map? Hogwarts Letter?C'mon WB. The Devs are working hard to hold up their end. Do better.Think of fan expectations, not fan exploitations.#HogwartsLegacy

The Collector's Edition has been marked as a greedy move on the part of Warner Bros Games and now fans are unhappy with the move to keep the quest, a rare potion recipe, and added cosmetic content restricted to only one console. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Hogwarts Legacy when it finally launches in February next year.

