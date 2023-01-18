Hogwarts Legacy cinematic trailer debuts with owls, dragons, spiders and your acceptance letter

After years of wait, suspense and delay, Hogwarts Legacy is all set to make its debut early next month and the wizarding world community is expectedly hyped. WB Games Avalanche dropped the official cinematic trailer for the title today and the short clip contained everything from dark wizards and dragons to owls and your acceptance letter.

In Hogwarts Legacy, players will be freshly admitted fifth-year students stepping into the iconic school of Witchcraft and Wizardry. They will be able to attend classes on various subjects including Potions, Charms, Defense Against the Dark Arts and more in order to hone their magical skills and prepare for the evil that threatens the wizarding world.

The cinematic trailer can be seen on the official Twitter and YouTube channels of Hogwarts Legacy.

WB Games Avalanche reveals Hogwarts Legacy cinematic trailer packed with action, mystique and an invitation

The cinematic trailer for the upcoming wizarding world RPG is accompanied by the following caption -

"Your letter to Hogwarts has arrived. Live the Unwritten beginning February 10, 2023."

It begins by showing a figure tying a scroll to one of the messenger owls in Hogwarts and asking the bird to "find them." The short video then depicts the creature flying around the iconic spires of the centuries-old Hogwarts castle, and through the Great Hall, where there are students congregating and doing levitation spells. Nearly Headless Nick is also present.

The owl next flies into the Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom where we can see a handful of students surrounding Dinah Hecat, the Professor of Defense Against the Dark Arts, and Matilda Weasley, the Deputy Headmistress of Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Hogwarts is in excellent hands with Professor Weasley as Deputy Headmistress. #HogwartsLegacy Hogwarts is in excellent hands with Professor Weasley as Deputy Headmistress. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/mJmA9lgEQt

Leaving the castle behind, the owl flies through the Forbidden Forest, where there are flashing spells being cast all around. Viewers also get a look at a couple of students firing spells at the spiders. A bunch of dark wizards, trying to tame a hippogriff, sees the messenger owl and tries to bring it down with the Killing Curse.

Escaping with its life from them, the owl finds itself amidst a dragon breathing fire at a group of students by the edge of a cliff. The large reptile notices the bird and tries to burn it to a crisp. Thankfully, the messenger survives and pushes on through a snowstorm to finally drop the Hogwarts acceptance letter in the hands of a deserving candidate.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released by WB Games Avalanche on February 10, 2023, for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Xbox One and PS4 players will see the game released on April 4, 2023. Nintendo Switch will receive the title on July 25, 2023.

