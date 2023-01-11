Hogwarts Legacy: All achievements to complete in-game

Although Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release early next month, the achievements list for the highly anticipated title was recently revealed. The listed objectives provide more details about what players can expect to see in-game, including various content, characters, storylines, and more. It also indicates that players will have to attempt multiple playthroughs to unlock all of the game's achievements.

Hogwarts Legacy will have players stepping into the shoes of newly admitted fifth-year students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Set in 1890, players will get to learn different magical subjects, care for fantastic beasts, investigate the resurgence of ancient magic, and battle against evil forces that threaten the wizarding world.

This article lists out all of the achievements that Hogwarts Legacy players will get to complete during their playthroughs.

Everything you need to know about the Hogwarts Legacy achievements list

As revealed by TrueAchievements, the achievements list for the wizarding world RPG offers a closer look at the various interesting tasks that Hogwarts Legacy players will have to complete. Furthermore, it confirms that a Pensieve and at least one of the Deathly Hallows will be present in-game.

The developers at WB Games Avalanche have already mentioned that magical beasts will play a significant role in Hogwarts Legacy, including as mounts, in vivariums, and more. The achievements list indicates that a dragon and a phoenix will be present in the game, with the player character tasked with rescuing them.

Furthermore, players will have to engage in multiple playthroughs and choose each of the four Hogwarts houses to complete all of the objectives on this list. The revealed Hogwarts Legacy achievement list is as follows:

A Forte for Achievement - Reach Level 40

A Keen Sense of Spell - Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time

A Sallow Grave - Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line

A Talent for Spending - Spend 5 Talent Points

Beast Friends - Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line

Challenge Accepted - Complete all tiers of a challenge

Coasting Along - Visit Poidsear Coast

Collector’s Edition - Complete all collections

Demiguise Dread - Find all Demiguise statues

Finishing Touches - Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game

First Class Student - Attend your first class

Flight the Good Flight - Beat Imelda’s time in all broom races

Floo Around the World - Unlock all Floo Flames

Followed the Butterflies - Follow butterflies to a treasure

Going Through the Potions - Brew every type of potion

Grappling with a Graphorn - Subdue the Lord of the Shore

Loom for Improvement - Upgrade a piece of gear

Merlin’s Beard! - Complete all Merlin Trials

Put Down Roots - Grow every type of plant

Raising Expectations - Reach a combo of 100

Rise to the Challenges - Defeat enemies in all battle arenas

Rising From the Ashes - Rescue the phoenix

Room with a View - Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster’s upper study

Savvy Spender - Spend all Talent Points

Spilled Milk - Use Flipendo ten times – to tip one cow or several

That’s a Keeper - Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber

The Auror’s Apprentice - Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff

The Avenging Gazelle - Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line

The Defender of Dragons - Save a dragon

The Ends Petrify the Means - Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus

The Good Samaritan - Complete all side quests

The Gryffindor in the Graveyard - Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor

The Hallowed Hero - Wield a Deathly Hallow

The Hero of Hogwarts - Defeat Ranrok

The Intrepid Explorer - Discover all cairn dungeons

The Nature of the Beast - Breed every type of beast

The One Who Mastered Memories - View all Pensieve memories

The Root of the Problem - Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake

The Seeker of Knowledge - Win the House Cup

The Sort Who Makes an Entrance - Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony

The Spell Master - Learn all spells

The Toast of the Town - Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin

The Wise Owl - Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw

Third Time’s a Charm - Upgrade a piece of gear 3 times

Troll with the Punches - Survive the troll attack on Hogsmeade

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on February 10, 2023 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, on April 4, 2023 for PS4 and Xbox One, and on April 4, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch console. Pre-ordering certain editions will allow players to enjoy a 72-hour early access period, starting from February 7, 2023.

