Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase 2: Flying mount, Dark Arts combat, Room of Requirement, and more

WB Games Avalanche recently revealed the second gameplay showcase for Hogwarts Legacy. This time, the clip provided a deeper look at the flight mechanics, open world, combat with Dark Arts, Room of Requirement, and more. There's a lot to unpack in the half-an-hour video, and players are more excited than ever to set foot in the wizarding world.

Developed by WB Games Avalanche, Hogwarts Legacy is a wizarding world RPG set in the iconic universe of Harry Potter but in 1890, which is 100 years before the beloved trio. Players will play as newly-admitted fifth-year students at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

While the first gameplay showcase predominantly focuses more on the insides of the famous magical castle, the second one shifts the view to the world outside and then some more.

Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcases two features flying mounts, the world beyond the castle, Unforgivable Curses, and more

From the very beginning of the second gameplay showcase, it is evident that the world beyond Hogwarts Castle is detailed and gorgeous. Players quickly saw the in-game character whipping a broom and traversing the space atop it.

Brooms can be upgraded throughout the game by visiting the Broom shop in Hogsmeade. Along with upgrades, players can also get cosmetic changes. Staying close to the ground has its advantages, while players can soar higher in the skies with some negatives incurred.

The in-game character drops down to a magical hamlet. These locations are filled with wizards who live there, and players can learn about their relations with Hogsmeade and Hogwarts. There are also quests and gameplay features that players can participate in.

Hogwarts Legacy also got to see the summoning of the Onyx Hippogriff mount. The creature can trot the ground if players choose to, but Potterheads will surely want to emulate Harry Potter on Buckbeak and take their mount high into the skies. The transition looks smooth and fits quite well on brooms or mounts.

Flying the mount (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

The open world of Hogwarts Legacy has different environments, with developers mentioning coastlines and swamps. Fans also got a glimpse at the change in the season and how it affected the game world. It was clarified that the seasonal changes are used as narrative markers, with various holidays also visually affecting Hogwarts and Hogsmeade.

The day and night cycle also affects the environment around the player, what and who they can interact with depending on the time. Building upon the combat mechanics showcased in the first gameplay clip, the recent one featured the protagonist character fighting it out in the Dark Arts arena, which is available to Hogwarts Legacy fans who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition.

While everyone will have access to two normal combat areas, the Dark Arts arena "carries a darker esthetic, an excellent place to practice Unforgivable Curses," according to Wizarding World. Fans finally saw the character perform the Unforgivable Curses upon various foes.

Casting Avada Kedavra (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

Hogwarts Legacy fans itching to go down the darker line will be delighted to see the character using Avada Kedavra and instantly killing the enemy. The Unforgivable Curses have an increased cooldown timer, although that can be affected by in-game battle tools like potions and plants.

Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase two also talked about the Ancient Magic that the protagonist character can tap into, unlike most others in the wizarding world. They can use devastating Ancient Magic spells to cause damage while battling.

The final part of the latest showcase focused on the Room of Requirement, which fans last saw adequately in the State of Play trailer. Players can personalize the space in great detail, with almost everything in that magical room being alterable through changes or conjuration.

Customizing the Room of Requirement (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

Conjuration recipes can be purchased at Hogsmeade and obtained by players during playthroughs. The same can be done for the utility items, changing where they are and their color, which will help players prepare gears, plants, and more.

Players can upgrade their gear at the Enchanted Loom to upgrade gear or check what unknown items they find during their exploration at the Identification Station. Fans looked at the Vivarium within the Room of Requirement, which houses the magical beasts that players rescued during their time in the overworld.

The Magical Beasts (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

These creatures need to be brushed, fed, and kept happy so that they drop ingredients that can be used to craft items. Everything in the Vivarium can be customized so players can put their stamp on the space. Later in the game, players will also be able to add feeding stations and toy stations. Furthermore, players will be able to nickname the creatures too!

Hogwarts Legacy is slated to be released on February 10, 2023, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, for Nintendo Switch.

