Hogwarts Legacy: All voice actors revealed so far

Yesterday, WB Games Avalanche revealed several of the voice actors in Hogwarts Legacy and the characters they play in the upcoming wizarding world RPG. These included Hogwarts Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black, the Sorting Hat, Nearly Headless Nick, Deputy Headmistress of Hogwarts Professor Matilda Weasley, and more.

Hogwarts Legacy has a plethora of characters that players will come across during their time in the game's wizarding world. There are some that players will quickly recognize from the Potterverse lore, while there are others that developers have specifically introduced for their title.

Read on to find out about the voices behind a variety of Hogwarts Legacy characters.

Everything you need to know about voice actors in Hogwarts Legacy

WB Games Avalanche's first reveal was that Simon Pegg was voicing the character of Phineas Nigellus Black, the great-great-grandfather of Sirius Black III, who is going to be the Hogwarts Headmaster during the player's time in the castle. Pegg described the character as a "self-involved, cantankerous, slightly childish figure."

The utter disdain that the least popular Hogwarts Headmaster had for his students was on full display during the few snippets shared of Phineas Nigellus Black after the announcement. Potterheads will be able to quickly recognize the character from the portrait present in the Headmaster's office during Albus Dumbledore's stint as the head of the school.

Other than Pegg being the Hogwarts Headmaster, WB Games Avalanche also revealed that Lesley Nicol plays Professor Matilda Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy. Potterheads will be delighted to find a Weasley after the community manager hinted last year that "a Weasley or two" would likely appear in the game.

The entire list of voice actors and their characters revealed so far for the wizarding world RPG is as follows:

Simon Pegg - Hogwarts Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black

Lesley Nicol - Professor Matilda Weasley, Deputy Headmistress of Hogwarts

Sebastian Croft - Voice of the playable character (Voice 1)

Amelia Gething - Voice of the playable character (Voice 2)

Asif Ali - Ravenclaw student Amit Thakkar and Mahendra Pehlwaan

Kandace Caine - Onai, Professor of Divination, and Gryffindor student Natsai

Sohm Kapila - Satyavati Shah, Professor of Astronomy

Luke Youngblood - Ravenclaw Everett Clopton

Jason Anthony - Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat

The Wizarding World article on Hogwarts Legacy's voice actor list also assured players that they will be able to customize their avatar's voice, allowing them "to perfect their character with the utmost detail." It has also been repeatedly stated that players will have a lot of control over how their character looks in-game.

