"He's just a bit of an idiot, really": Simon Pegg talks about Headmaster Black, whom he voices in Hogwarts Legacy

WB Games Avalanche revealed that Simon Pegg is a part of Hogwarts Legacy on January 11 through the game's official Twitter handle. The popular English actor was declared to be the voice for the headmaster that players will come across during their time at the game's Hogwarts Castle.

The announcement was followed by a short interview with the man himself. In it, he talked about his character and his long-cherished wish to be part of the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

The developers have revealed more information in recent months about the entities that populate the in-game world. The interview clip featured the actor and a few short snippets of the headmaster in-game. Speaking about the character, Pegg said:

"I think he [Phineas Nigellus Black] would have taken on the role of headmaster because of the gig, you know? It's a prestigious position. I don't think he has any interest in children's education or being, in any way, a role model. It's not really his concern. What he wants is the kudos of being the headmaster of the greatest wizarding school in the world. He's just a bit of an idiot, really."

Simon Pegg voices Hogwarts Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black in Hogwarts Legacy

For those unaware, the well-known English actor Simon Pegg's filmography includes popular hits like Shaun of the Dead, the Mission Impossible series, Doctor Who, Star Wars, and Star Trek. The character he voices is also a known figure in the Potterverse.

Potterheads will remember Phineas Nigellus Black — the great-great-grandfather of Sirius Black III — from the portrait in the headmaster's office during Albus Dumbledore's time as headmaster and the one hung in 12 Grimmauld Place. He played a crucial role during the iconic trio's quest to destroy the Horcruxes.

During his time as the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Sirius Black III noted that Phineas Nigellus Black was the least popular head of the school. Hogwarts Legacy allows Potterheads to take a peek at what it was like when the detested man held the prestigious office of the Hogwarts headmaster.

Pegg quickly made a note that the character he plays is "not a good teacher or headmaster in any way" and that he did not have any interest in the education of the students. Pegg went on to describe him as "a bit of an idiot" and a "self-interested fool."

During their time in Hogwarts Legacy, players will come across Phineas as a mixture of both help and hindrance. The actor also mentioned that the lesson to learn from the headmaster is to not become like him, a "self-involved, cantankerous, slightly childish figure."

Hogwarts Legacy's official Twitter handle described Phineas Nigellus Black as an individual who has utter disdain for his students while being a "vain pure-blood with a myopic view of the world and a condescending and unjustifiably superior attitude." It was further stated that he was not at all suited for the office he held.

He would rather do the least amount of work he could without being exposed, while "preferring to focus on his status in the wizarding world and his surgically manicured beard." Gameplay clips featuring the man showcase him chiding other teachers and students in a pompous manner.

It is quite clear from his dialogues that he thinks of himself highly and as superior to others. The community will be eager to encounter the man when Hogwarts Legacy finally releases on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 10. Xbox One and PS4 will get the game on April 4, and Nintendo Switch on July 25.

