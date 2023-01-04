Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 episode 2 recap - Did our heroes escape with the treasure? 

Disney+ has finally released season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on its platform, and a lot has already happened.

Season 1 of the show ran from May 4, 2021, to January 4, 2023, which saw our heroes go through hell to survive the impending empire across the galaxy. The Imperial Army is taking over and is keen to capture the Bad Batch.

Also, since Omega is an unmodified replication of Jango Fett, she is an important asset for Nala Se to create more clones. Episode 1 of the new season ended with a stressful cliffhanger with the question of whether Omega, Techno, and Echo survived the fall or not.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Techno fractured his leg in episode 2, season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The episode began with Techno, Echo, and Omega praying for the re-entry thrusters to engage. Thankfully, they did, and the cargo began flying towards the forest. On the other hand, Hunter and Wrecker escaped the castle and headed towards the wrecked city.

The cargo landed on a cliff, and when the trio tried to escape, they realized that they were not out of danger and were still at risk of getting killed. Techno's leg got crushed in the struggle, and the three managed to get out of the cargo. Omega wanted to get the treasure from the cargo, but Echo claimed that it was too risky.

They then met an old survivor in the forest and made it to his place for shelter. In the city, the troopers spotted Wrecker and Hunter, but they managed to fight them off, get to the marauder and take off. Others reached the old man's place, but Omega still wanted to retrieve Dooku's treasure.

Echo, Techno, and the survivor realized Omega had stolen a rope and was going to get the treasure. Echo reached the cargo, and as soon as he was about to check the container, troopers arrived and opened fire on him. Echo entered the container and found Omega with the treasure. Sadly, she dropped it and decided to let it go for their safety.

An injured Techno showed up and took down the troopers. The survivor then arrived, woke the unconscious Techno, and proceeded to help Echo and Omega. When the old man was saving the duo, they were getting attacked by an incoming ship and more troopers.

Techno shot all of them down, and the survivor saved Echo and Omega. Wrecker and Hunter arrived with the marauder, and the group fled the planet. The survivor decided to stay back, and Omega was disappointed that she couldn't get the treasure.

The episode ended with Captain Wilco informing Admiral Rampart about The Bad Batch. Rampart told him that everyone thought they had fallen to the doom of Tipoca City, but that was far from the reality. He told Wilco not to mention anything about Clone Force 99 in his report, but Wilco refused to submit a false one. Rampart killed Wilco in the process, and the episode ended.

This episode displayed the unbreakable bond between The Bad Batch and Omega. We are still unaware of the whereabouts of Crosshair and expect him to show up soon.

