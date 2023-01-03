Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 is all set to hit Disney+ on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The upcoming installment features a total of 16 episodes.

The new season is set a few months after the events portrayed in the previous installment as the titular gang carries on their epic journey in the galaxy.

Here's the official synopsis of the new season, as per Star Wars' YouTube channel:

''When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.''

Helmed by Dave Filoni, the series features Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang as part of its voice cast. The first season received mostly positive reviews from critics, and it has increased anticipation among fans.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will drop two episodes on January 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, with two episodes. The show will then drop an episode every Wednesday, until the finale on March 29, 2023.

Here's the complete release schedule (obtained via CNET):

Episode 1: Spoils of War: January 4, 2023

Episode 2: Ruins of War: January 4, 2023

Episode 3: The Solidarity Clone: January 11, 2023

Episode 4: Faster: January 18, 2023

Episode 5: Entombed: January 25, 2023

Episode 6: Tribe: February 1, 2023

Episode 7: The Clone Conspiracy: February 8, 2023

Episode 8: Truth and Consequences: February 8, 2023

Episode 9: The Crossing: February 15, 2023

Episode 10: Retrieval: February 22, 2023

Episode 11: Metamorphosis: March 1, 2023

Episode 12: The Outpost: March 8, 2023

Episode 13: Pabu: March 15, 2023

Episode 14: Tipping Point: March 22

Episode 15: The Summit: March 29

Episode 16: Plan 99: March 29

All episodes are expected to air on the streaming platform every Wednesday at 3 am ET.

In brief, about Star Wars: The Bad Batch plot, cast, and more details

A spinoff of the critically acclaimed series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch centers around a group of clone troopers and depicts their numerous missions and adventures as they look to navigate the various challenges arising from the brutal repercussions pertaining to the Clone Wars.

Here's a short description of the show, according to IMDb, that you can check out:

''The 'Bad Batch' of elite and experimental clones make their way through an ever-changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars.''

The series received widespread critical acclaim, thanks to its sharp writing, entertaining storyline, references, and voice acting, among various other things. It has garnered massive popularity among staunch Star Wars fans.

Apart from Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang, the show features a number of other actors voicing key roles, including Ben Diskin, Gwendoline Yeo, Bob Bergen, and Dahéli Hall, among many others.

Don't forget to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 3 am ET.

