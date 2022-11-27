Disney+: 5 new movies and TV shows releasing in December

Disney+ has quickly become one of the most popular streaming sites in recent years, with content ranging from cult classics like Star Wars and the Iron Man trilogy to recent greats like Zach Cregger's Barbarian. With Christmas nearly upon us, it's time to look forward to the massive amount of content that is about to come to all the streaming giants.

Disney+ will also be one of the streaming sites that can provide a lot of content for the holiday season. There are plenty of new films and TV shows that are about to premiere on Disney+ this December. Some of these include Akashinga: The Brave Ones, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Gigantosaurus season 3, Solo Amor y Mil Canciones, CMA Country Christmas, and Broken Karaoke Shorts season 1, among many others.

Five best TV shows and films releasing on Disney+ in December

1) National Treasure: Edge of History- December 14, 2022

Perhaps one of the most anticipated titles in the catalog of Disney+ this year, National Treasure: Edge of History will premiere with two episodes on December 14, 2022. This series is a spinoff of the original film series that starred the cult figure, Nicholas Cage. Though there were ample protests about Cage's exclusion from the series, hopefully Lisette Olivera will live up to the task.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"Jess, a brilliant and resourceful dreamer, searches for answers about her family; she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure."

2) If These Walls Could Sing- December 16, 2022

A treat for music fans, this documentary by Mary McCartney will follow the decades-long history of the Abbey Road studios, one of the monumental parts of the British music industry, and The Beatles.

The film will reportedly include interviews and archival footage from some of the most famous singers, recording artists, and producers.

3) Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration- December 16, 2022

A celebration of the classic tale, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will premiere on December 16, 2022, on Disney+. This film has also received a live-action remake, but the animated series has remained a favorite.

The synopsis for this special TV program reads:

"In honor of the 30th anniversary of the animated classic, this animated and live-action blended special showcases the fan-favorite movie, along with new musical performances, sets and costumes inspired by the classic story."

4) Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again- December 9, 2022

A sequel to the popular Night at the Museum, the film will follow Nick Daley (voiced by Joshua Bassett) as he follows in his father's footsteps to become a museum night watchman.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Nick Daley hesitates becoming a museum nightwatchman and Kahmunrah returns to conquer the world."

It is directed by Matt Danner.

5) Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures- December 30, 2022

National Geographic TV @NatGeoTV The 2,300-year-old royal tomb of a Nubian pharaoh appears nearly untouched—and submerged in rising groundwater. In order to excavate, archaeologists have to dive under the water. #BlackPharaohs The 2,300-year-old royal tomb of a Nubian pharaoh appears nearly untouched—and submerged in rising groundwater. In order to excavate, archaeologists have to dive under the water. #BlackPharaohs https://t.co/MUn8Na5Ac3

Concluding the list, this Pearce Paul Creasman film explores the underwater pyramid tombs to shed light on the many mysteries that surround the ancient Egyptians. This television film will be both insightful and educational.

The synopsis for Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures reads:

"For the first time ever, archaeologists dive inside underwater pyramid tombs to shed new light on the Nubian kingdom that ruled Egypt for 75 years."

With such a brilliant catalog, Disney+ is meant to be a one-stop holiday destination for most viewers.

