5 new Netflix movies releasing December 2022

During the holiday season, streaming giant Netflix drop an array of fantastic titles. This is the perfect time for cinema buffs to catch up on fresh content. In December, Netflix lined up multiple projects that you should watch. There is something for everyone this season.

The following section dives into a diverse palette of films that cater to all interests. Given the vastness of the catalog, it can be overwhelming to narrow down a few titles. That is where a list like this might come in handy.

Netflix's December drop promises noteworthy films

1) Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio (December 9)

Easily one of the most anticipated films of the year, this stop-motion animated film is based on the classic story of Pinocchio. This venture will be another grand collaboration between Netflix and the legendary director. The synopsis for the film reads:

"A father's wish magically brings a wooden boy to life in Italy, giving him a chance to care for the child."

The movie stars Gregory Mann as the titular character and Ewan McGregor as another significant character. The film also stars Finn Wolfhard, Ron Perlman, and Tilda Swinton. It is directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson.

2) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (December 23)

Perri Nemiroff @PNemiroff Moderated the #GlassOnion press conference today and it was A DREAM. Not just because I got to chat with hugely talented people about a movie I love, but also because it was for an audience full of my peers (some of whom I've known since day one of being in this business) ... Moderated the #GlassOnion press conference today and it was A DREAM. Not just because I got to chat with hugely talented people about a movie I love, but also because it was for an audience full of my peers (some of whom I've known since day one of being in this business) ... https://t.co/YppK736TEm

Christmas will certainly be exciting with the sequel to one of the most popular detective dramas in recent times premiering on Netflix. The anticipated sequel to Knives Out will see Daniel Craig travel to Greece in search of answers. The synopsis for the film reads:

"Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case."

Knives Out was released in 2019 to widespread critical acclaim. Harlan Thrombey, a reputable crime novelist, is found dead after his 85th birthday celebrations in the movie. However, as detective Benoit Blanc investigates the case, it unravels a ploy of sinister intentions.

3) Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical (December 25)

Working Title @Working_Title Watch the NEW trailer for Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical! Only In Cinemas November 25 #MatildaMovie Watch the NEW trailer for Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical! Only In Cinemas November 25 #MatildaMovie https://t.co/X7E7oRE6MR

Another highly anticipated film, Matilda The Musical is an adaptation of Roald Dahl's original film that garnered international praise. The synopsis for the new film reads:

"Matilda, an extraordinary girl armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand against her oppressive parents and head teacher to change her story with miraculous results."

It stars Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson in the leading roles. The film has already premiered in the festival circuit and received an excellent critical response. While it is too early to predict definitively, the sequel could feature in larger award shows and bag several nominations across categories.

4) White Noise (December 30)

Noah Baumbach's White Noise has easily been one of the year's most talked-about films. Dropping at the end of the year, this will perfectly cap off Netflix's December with a great curtain call. White Noise is a 2022 apocalyptic black comedy film written and directed by Baumbach.

It was adapted from the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. It is Baumbach's eleventh narrative feature film and the first not to be based on an original story of his own.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"College professor Jack Gladney and his family's comfortable suburban life is upended when a nearby chemical leak causes "The Airborne Toxic Event," releasing a noxious black cloud over the region that forces the Gladney family to evacuate."

In classic Baumauch style, this film also stars Adad Driver and Gret Gerwig in the leading roles, along with Raffey Cassidy, Don Cheadle, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

5) Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (December 16)

Adriano Parody Caporusso @AdriCaporusso #Bardo is stunningly shot, creatively surreal and has great themes that felt a little bit drowned out by the excessive length and self-aware pretentiousness that didn’t work for me. A lot of the artistic choices, while visually grand, felt less purposeful and more self-fulfilling #Bardo is stunningly shot, creatively surreal and has great themes that felt a little bit drowned out by the excessive length and self-aware pretentiousness that didn’t work for me. A lot of the artistic choices, while visually grand, felt less purposeful and more self-fulfilling https://t.co/NnuV94vXHo

From Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, this new comedy-drama will be a Spanish-language film that stars Daniel Giménez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani. The story follows a journalist/documentarian who returns to his native Mexico and begins having an existential crisis in the form of dreamlike visions. It is Iñárritu's first film to be entirely filmed in Mexico since Amores perros (2000). The synopsis of Bardo reads:

"A renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, familial relationships and the folly of his memories."

Bardo has also been well-received on the festival circuit by critics and will likely entertain audiences globally. The film released in theaters on November 18 and will air on Netflix in mid-December.

Poll : 0 votes