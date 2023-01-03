The second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is expected to air on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 3 am ET. The show is a spinoff of George Lucas' critically acclaimed series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and focuses on the titular group who set out on various dangerous missions.

The voice cast features Dee Bradley Baker, along with several others voicing key roles in the show. Star Wars: The Bad Batch is helmed by noted director Dave Filoni.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 on Disney+ - What to expect from the animated series?

The official trailer for the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch was dropped on December 7, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the various pivotal events set to unfold in the upcoming installment.

It is full of stunning visuals and action sequences, but does not contain any major spoilers. The opening scene from the trailer shows the group being chased off, setting the tone for the rest of the show.

Alongside the trailer, Star Wars' official YouTube channel also shared a brief description of the new season, which states:

''When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic.''

The description further reads:

''They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can look forward to another thrilling installment full of action and drama that defines the beloved Star Wars franchise. Director Dave Filoni is best known for his work on The Mandalorian, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more.

In brief, about the plot and voice cast of Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars: The Bad Batch tells the story of a group of clones who deal with the various challenges following the devastating Clone War. As per Star Wars' YouTube channel, the official synopsis of the show reads:

''Star Wars: The Bad Batch'' follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.''

The synopsis continues:

''Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.''

The show has garnered mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised its unique tone, visual aesthetics, and strong characterizations. The voice acting in particular also drew praise from all quarters.

The series stars Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang as part of the voice cast. While Baker lends his voice to the members of the titular gang, Ang voices the character of Omega.

Dee Bradley Baker's credits include Big Time Rush and Avatar: The Last Airbender, while Michelle Ang is known for Neighbours and The Taking of Deborah Logan, among many more.

You can watch the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 3 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes