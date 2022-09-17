5 best upcoming Disney 2023 movies

Disney recently held their D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center from September 9 to September 11, 2022. They announced a list of their upcoming titles that are expected to release in 2023 and 2024. Disney has had an extremely successful year in 2022 with a number of hit titles, and the same can be expected from the upcoming years as well.

Disney, along with its subsidiary company Marvel, is set to have a major year up ahead with some highly anticipated title releases throughout. In this article, we choose five of our top picks from the upcoming titles of 2023.

The Marvels, The Little Mermaid and more - 5 of our top picks of Disney releases in 2023

1) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Image via Marvel)

Date of Release: February 17, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be Marvel Cinematic Universe's first movie to be released in the first quarter of 2023. Directed by the former showrunner for the Ant-Man films, Peyton Reed, the movie is set to release on February 17, 2023, in theaters, and will be the first of Marvel's Phase Five titles.

The film will see the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as Ant-Man and the Wasp, with Kathryn Newton joining the cast as Cassie Lang, who joins her father Scott with her own superhero suit, as Stature.

Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer reprise their roles as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne respectively. A new character joining the MCU will be Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, initially referenced in the 2021 Loki series.

As witnessed by fans during the D23 Expo, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania will see the whole family being sent to the Quantum Realm. It will also include an encounter between Scott Lang and Kang the Conqueror, a hostile Variant of He Who Remains, who could return after his death in Loki.

Kevin Feige announced him to be the next cross-film antagonist. The audience will also get to see M.O.D.O.K., a mutated being designed to kill.

2) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image via Marvel)

Date of Release: May 5, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy will return with its third part in the second quarter of 2023, marking it the second film in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Five titles. Director James Gunn returns after much controversy and has taken the helm to direct the third installment of the Marvel movie, revolving around the mixed-and-matched group of galactic saviors.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will have some new faces introduced along with the old guard reprising their original roles. The third volume will introduce Adam Warlock's character, an ultimate Sovereign creation made to destroy the Guardians, along with the character of High Evolutionary. Gunn explained how this film would mark the end of the original arc of the Guardians of the Galaxy film series.

The film will revolve around Peter Quill rallying the Guardians to once again protect the galaxy and also one of their own. It will explore the origin of Rocket the racoon and will definitely be one of the must-watch titles of 2023.

3) The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid (Image via Disney)

Date of Release: May 26, 2023

The Little Mermaid is an upcoming musical fantasy film from Disney set to release on May 26, 2023. It is set to be a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1989 animated film of the same name, which was in turn loosely based on a Danish fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen of the same name. Directed by Rob Marshall, the film will star Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem in lead roles.

The official synopsis from Disney reads as follows:

"The Little Mermaid" tells the story of Ariel (Halle Bailey), the youngest daughter of King Triton (Javier Bardem), the ruler of the underwater kingdom Atalantica. Ariel, already fascinated by the world of humans, falls deeply in love with the handsome Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) after saving him during a shipwreck, and resolves to meet him in the world above water. Her quest brings her in conflict with her father and in the clutches of the scheming sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy).

4) Indiana Jones 5

First look of the fifth film of Indiana Jones (Image via Twitter/ @IndianaJones)

Date of Release: June 30, 2023

Disney is set to release the final installation of its famous Indiana Jones film series. The first film under this banner, Raiders of the Lost Ark, released in 1981 and introduced the character of Indiana Jones, a professor of archeology who gets involved in high-risk adventures. The series has since had three more films, namely The Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

The fifth installation of the Indiana Jones series will no longer have Steven Spielberg as the director working on a script by George Lucas, but will instead be directed by James Mangold, based on a script co-written by Mangold, Jez and John-Henry Butterworth.

Harrison Ford will reprise his role as Indiana Jones with John Rhys-Davies as Sallah. The film will also feature new characters played by the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones and others.

While the title and plot have not been disclosed yet, the date of release has been announced as June 30, 2023. Disney has owned the intellectual property of Indiana Jones since its acquisition of Lucasfilms in 2012.

5) The Marvels

The Marvels (Image via Marvel)

Date of Release: July 28, 2023

The Marvels is set to be Marvel's penultimate movie set to release in 2023. The film will act as the sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel and will also be a continuation of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, which introduced Kamala Khan. The film will be directed by Nia DaCosta and based on a screenplay by Megan McDonnell. The Marvels will star Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris in lead roles alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

The Marvels tells a crossover story of three characters - Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau. All of these characters have been imbued with cosmic powers, and each time they use their powers, they swap places with each other. The three team up in a bid to figure out what is causing this occurrence.

Fans of Disney and Marvel are sure to enjoy the upcoming year with so many enjoyable titles set to release. Moreover, these are just the top five picks according to us, with many more titles set to release throughout the year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far