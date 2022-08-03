5 lesser-known facts about Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani

Marvel Studios has continued their streak of success with their latest release on Disney+ Ms. Marvel. The series has been extremely popular since its release on June 8, 2022 as an installation of the MCU: Phase Four. Ms. Marvel follows the story of teenage girl turned superhero Kamala Khan and how she embraces her newfound identity.

Ms. Marvel is a teen superhero series starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a teenage girl who daydreams about the Avengers and idolizes Captain Marvel as her hero. But her days of dreaming of superheroes comes to an abrupt end when she chances upon an old bangle among her grandmother's belongings.

The bangle supposedly gives her superpowers that enable her to harness cosmic energy and produce hard light constructs. She grows into her newfound powers as she practices controlling them, all the while balancing her cultural and religious identity.

The introduction of the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and, the way it has handled the plot have won Ms. Marvel widespread praise. Vellani is also an ardent fan of the Marvel superheroes and working on this title is like a dream come true for her.

Like for its other previous titles in Phase Four, Marvel has released a Marvel Studios Assembled episode based on the creation of Ms. Marvel. The episode will explore the production process and take the audience into a behind-the-scenes experience of the series along with interviews from the cast and crew.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel was released on August 3, 2022 on Disney+. Before taking a plunge into the making and production process of Ms. Marvel, let’s take a closer look at the actor who plays the titular role. In the following list, we explore some of the lesser-known facts about actor Iman Vellani.

Interesting facts to know about beloved Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani

1) The real life Kamala Khan

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel on a Halloween (Image via Twitter/@ImanVellaniEn)

Iman Vellani is nothing short of being the real life Kamala Khan. She has an identical origin story with that of Kamala, which has helped her do justice to her role in Ms. Marvel.

Iman Vellani was born in Karachi, Pakistan, but moved to Canada with her family when she was just one. Kamala Khan too has her roots in Pakistan; a place from where her family relocates (to Jersey) in search of a better life. Vellani was also quite excited to share the same cultural and religious background with her on-screen character.

Much like her character, Vellani is also a die-hard Marvel comic fan. During her childhood, Vellani bought as many Marvel comics as she could. Vellani was instantly hooked when she discovered a title called Ms. Marvel that depicted a brown girl like herself with superpowers.

2) Iman Vellani is off of social media OR is she?

Iman Vellani is a nineteen-year-old actor who shot to fame after her debut in and as Ms. Marvel. She was scouted for the role in 2020, just before the COVID lockdown happened, towards the tail end of her high school life.

Vellani is very much another normal teenage girl. She deactivated all of her social media handles and currently has no official social media accounts to avoid being swept off her feet by sudden fame and success. So fans eager to follow her will be disappointed.

But she did confess to having a lot of secret private accounts, and is specially invested in Reddit, where she likes to argue with other fans on theories and leaks. So, if you see an ardent Marvel fan on Reddit who seems to know 'a bit too much', it just might be Iman Vellani. One of her most visited subreddits is r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers.

3) Her Original Plan

Ontario College of Arts & Design (Image via Richard Johnson)

Vellani's stardom and success was quite sudden and unexpected, and her acting career only took its first steps in 2020. Understandably, she had a whole plan for herself and what she wanted to do after graduating high school. Iman had a knack for the arts and was set on getting into the Ontario College of Art & Design University to study integrated media.

In an interview with CBC, she also talked about her interest in filmmaking and how she wants to branch out into cinematography in the future.

4) How Whatsapp changed her life

The casting call for Ms. Marvel

Iman Vellani has been received warmly as the new teen Marvel superhero of Pakistani descent. While this role may have changed her life forever, the way she landed it, is quite interesting to say the least.

Acting in the Marvel franchise is a dream for many actors and it has previously propelled many actors into superstardom, which makes landing a job as a superhero a big deal. Vellani, however, got her job through a Whatsapp forward.

Yes, you read that right.

She was forwarded a message from her aunt which said that Marvel was doing a casting call for a new Disney+ series.

She sent in a very educational resume and a single headshot along with a self tape at 3 am in the morning. She received a unanimous decision from the Marvel team, including Kevin Feige, who wanted her to play Ms. Marvel.

5) Iman Vellani dreams of becoming a cinematographer

Iman Vellani's Vimeo page (Image via Vimeo)

Other than being the lead actor in Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani also has other talents to showcase. With a keen interest in filmmaking and cinematography, Vellani has her own Vimeo channel where she puts up self-made projects.

Vellani has four videos up on her channel - IMAN VELLANI. I Don't Wanna B Alone, Push, Requiem for a Pandemic, and Guilty Marvels are the four shorts currently up for streaming. Vellani was also a part of the TIFF Next Wave community in the 2019-2020 season.

Check out Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel on Disney+, if you want to see more of Iman Vellani and the behind-the-scenes from Ms. Marvel.

