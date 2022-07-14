Is Kamala Khan a mutant in comics? Ms. Marvel's connection with X-Men explained

The ending scene of the final episode of the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, made fans squeal with joy as their wish was finally about to come true.

In 2019, Marvel's head honcho, Kevin Feige, announced to the world that mutants will be coming to the MCU. The studio took its first step with the introduction of Evan Peters as Quicksilver (although he was just a bait).

Marvel started to get serious as they introduced Patrick Stewart’s Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, they mean business as they revealed Ms. Marvel as the first mutant of the MCU’s Earth - 616.

In episode six, Kamala’s friend Bruno reveals that her genes have some sort of mutation to which we hear the theme music of the popular 90s show, X-Men: The Animated Series.

The big reveal has opened up a plethora of questions as casual viewers, as well as hardcore comic book enthusiasts, are diving into the depths of the internet to find the answers. Let us look at Ms. Marvel's origins and her connection with the uncanny X-men.

In comics, Ms. Marvel is an Inhuman who has teamed up with X-Men numerous times

The writers at Marvel took creative liberties while creating Ms. Marvel on screen. Her Inhumans' history was eliminated from the story and was substituted with mutant genes. So, while Ms. Marvel was an Inhuman in comics, she is a mutant in MCU.

In 1993, Marvel comics went through financial instability. The company sold its highly valued property, X-Men, to 20th Century Fox. To deal with the loss, Marvel Comics created Inhumans, a group of heroes similar to the mutants. However, they lacked the other group's social commentary and ultimately didn’t gain enough popularity.

In 2019, Disney made history by bringing X-Men back under the same roof. It was only a matter of time before the mutants would be introduced in the MCU, and now Kamala Khan is at the forefront of this historic movement.

A simple South Asian girl from Jersey City as per comic lore, Kamala Khan worships superheroes — with Carol Danvers a.k.a. Captain Marvel being her favorite.

Her life changed when she came into contact with Terrigen Mist, which covered her in a Terrigen cocoon. When Kamala broke out, she discovered that she had gained shape-changing powers. She took on the name Ms. Marvel after her favorite superhero, and has been using her powers to protect the weak ever since.

In her initial superhero days, Kamala fought a villain named Inventor. In a losing fight, she teamed up with the famous X-Men hothead, Wolverine, and defeated the villain.

Wolverine figured out that there was something remarkable about the girl from Jersey City and contacted the Queen of Inhumans, Medusa, to take a look at her.

Marvel Entertainment @Marvel Get ready for team-ups with Wolverine, Moon Knight, Venom and more: This July, Ms. Marvel discovers a new Marvel Universe-spanning mystery!Get ready for team-ups with Wolverine, Moon Knight, Venom and more: bit.ly/3EbaUeV This July, Ms. Marvel discovers a new Marvel Universe-spanning mystery! ⚡ Get ready for team-ups with Wolverine, Moon Knight, Venom and more: bit.ly/3EbaUeV https://t.co/fWOaDndwHj

At the home of Inhumans, New Attilan, Kamala found out that she had latent Inhuman genes — which were activated when she came in contact with Terrigen mist, thereby gaining polymorphic powers. She then teamed up with both X-Men and Inhumans to learn more about her Inhuman heritage.

Kamala Khan is partnering with X-Men yet again in the upcoming Ms. Marvel and Wolverine. The preview of the comic shows the polymorphic superhero swatting fly drones and battling against villains side by side with Rogue, Storm, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Wolverine, and the other members of the X-Men.

The first issue of the series will be available for sale on August 3, 2022.

