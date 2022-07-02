How tall is Wolverine in the comics? Fans debate 'perfect height' as Taron Egerton meets Kevin Feige over potential MCU role

On July 1, 2022, The New York Times published an interview article on Taron Egerton where he reportedly revealed that he had met with Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige about a potential role in the MCU. While Egerton did not confirm which role the meeting was about, the actor added that he hoped they would contact him for the role of Wolverine.

In early May, Marvel released its latest feature film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which featured a variant of Charles Xavier, portrayed by Patrick Stewart himself. This gave fans hope that Hugh Jackman would reprise his role as Logan as well in any upcoming MCU X-Men project.

The iconic actor had departed from the role after the character’s last on-screen appearance in 2017’s Logan. Following the release of the film, 20th Century Fox was acquired by The Walt Disney Studios, which meant that the film rights of X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool returned back to the firm’s subsidiary, Marvel Studios.

What did Taron Egerton say about the meeting with Marvel Studios about a potential role?

In his recent interview with The New York Times, the 32-year-old Welsh actor said:

“I don’t think it would be wrong to say that… I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it.”

Taron Egerton also referred to the iconic role being portrayed by his Eddie the Eagle (2016) co-star, Hugh Jackman, previously. Jackman had portrayed the character for almost two decades and became a fan-favorite actor who played Wolverine.

He later reportedly grinned and further added:

“But hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot.”

The Kingsman star has previously addressed rumors of him being fancast as the legendary mutant from Marvel Comics, Logan aka Wolverine, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or rather the Multiverse. In 2020, Taron Egerton told GQ:

“That anyone thinks I would be good for the part is really flattering…I love Marvel, but it’s just fan stuff. There is no grounding for those rumors.”

Now, however, it seems that the actor has finally met with Marvel producers about a potential role. It remains to be seen if Egerton will be considered for the role once the MCU is ready to bring the X-Men back on-screen.

Netizens react to Taron Egerton’s potential take on Wolverine amid report of meeting with Marvel for the role

Following the interview, MCU fans took to Twitter to express their support for the actor. Egerton has long been a fan-favorite choice for Wolverine ever since Jackman retired from the role. The actor was a common name amongst the list which included other stars like Charlie Hunnam, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, and Karl Urban.

Taron Egerton’s height compared to Wolverine’s comic book height: Potentially comic-accurate portrayal of Logan

Numerous Marvel fans want Taron Egerton to portray Wolverine because of his height and build. The actor reportedly stands at 5 feet and 7.4 inches tall. Meanwhile, according to Marvel’s official records, Wolverine in the comics stands at 5 feet and 3 inches with an disproportionate weight of 300 lbs (owing to his massively heavy adamantium skeleton, obviously).

This means that Egerton is only 3.5 inches taller than the comic book representation of Logan. The only other actor amongst the ones in the fan-cast runs shorter than Egerton was Daniel Radcliffe, who is 5 feet and 4 inches tall.

