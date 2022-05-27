Will John Krasinski be in the MCU? Details about the announced Fantastic Four project

John Krasinski as Reed Richards appeared for the first time in MCU's Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. While fans were enjoying the cameo appearances of the members of the superhero group Illuminati, they also wanted the actors to have long screen time. Unfortunately, this wish fans remained unattended.

Starring in The Office and A Quiet Place, Krasinski has become a fan-favorite personality. So, when he appeared as Reed Richards in Multiverse of Madness, theaters heard fans cheering for the actor.

It was indeed a big win for Krasinski's fans to see him in the MCU. However, their happiness was shattered when the smartest man in the Universe was brutally murdered by Scarlett Witch.

Since then, everyone has wished to see the actor star as Reed Richards in MCU's Fantastic Four.

John Krisinski is the fans first choice to be seen as Reed Richards (Image via Twitter)

Exploring the future of John Krasinski in MCU

Since Fantastic Four has been around for several years, there's an unending excitement about seeing the group in a good live-action adaptation. Fortunately, after several years of waiting, it seems we will finally get a deserving film as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The long casting for Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, has always been John Krasinski for fans. So, seeing their favorite actor as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2 was definitely a dream come true for them. However, this doesn't mean that the actor will portray Mr. Fantastic in the MCU's future projects. There's a heavy chance that the actor was just portraying the character for just this once.

MCU will soon come up with a new Fantastic Four film (Image via Marvel Studios)

Apart from him, fan-favorite Emily Blunt is also the fans' choice to be seen playing the role of Sue Storm, aka The Invisible Woman, Reed Richards' wife. The celebrity couple have also been seen working together in A Quiet Place and its sequel.

So, we know that the couple is open to working on a single project. And honestly, it would be spectacular moment to see the couple sharing the screen in the MCU as well.

Last year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe confirmed a list of some upcoming movies that include Captain Marvel 2, titled Marvels, Black Panther 2 as Wakanda Forever, and Fantastic Four. Initially, John Watts, the Director of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Far From Home, and Homecoming, was reported to direct Fantastic Four. However, reports of his withdrawal from the film's directorial responsibilities later emerged.

At this point, we have no clue who is going to take on the director's job following Watts' departure. However, Ant-Man Movie director Peyton Reed reportedly pitched a film featuring the superhero group in early 2000s. Hence, there are possibilities that, considering his enthusiasm, the film might see him as the director.

Once Marvel Studios greenlights as a director for the upcoming Fantastic Four film, we might get some info around the casting as well. We know that Marvel Studios has always done a fantastic job at casting. However, if the news of the Fantastic Four casting doesn't include John Krasinski's name, the community is going to be furious.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul