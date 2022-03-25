How tall is Pablo Schreiber? Halo star confirms Wolverine talks with Marvel

Paramount+'s Halo star Pablo Schreiber recently disclosed that he had been in talks with Marvel Studios regarding a potential Wolverine role in future X-Men MCU projects. The 43-year-old actor addressed the rumors and Wolverine fancast regarding his casting as the clawed mutant on March 23's episode of the Bingeworthy podcast.

Schreiber said,

"You know I've seen [fancast] things pop up a lot. I've had a bunch of discussions with Marvel at different points in my career… That'd be fantastic, that would certainly be a dream casting. He's actually my favorite hero, from a child he was always my favorite comic book. So I've had a long flirtation with that guy, so you know, obviously, that'd be a dream."

In a 2017 interview with Comicbook, Schreiber floated the idea of a reboot of the character after Hugh Jackman stepped down from the role after 2017's Logan. Pablo Schreiber's potential casting in the role will also be interesting, as his half-brother Liev Schreiber portrayed Sabretooth in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Is Pablo Schreiber taller than comic book Wolverine?

LEOBRED @LEOBRED08 Actor Pablo Schreiber who played the Leprechaun in American Gods, also plays Master Chief in the #Halo show says he wants to play Wolverine in the #MCU gotta be the best casting yet. Actor Pablo Schreiber who played the Leprechaun in American Gods, also plays Master Chief in the #Halo show says he wants to play Wolverine in the #MCU gotta be the best casting yet. https://t.co/BHemgEyii5

Comic enthusiasts have historically expressed their interest in seeing a comic-accurate representation of Logan, which would require the role to be played by a short actor. Many fans over the years have had this one problem with Hugh Jackman's performance as the character.

Wolverine came in at a short build of 5 feet three inches in the comics, while Jackman was a foot above Logan's comic version, coming in at 6 feet three inches.

However, according to multiple publications, Pablo Schreiber is even taller at over 6 feet four inches.

Logan in comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Schreiber's height would mean over 13 inches of height difference from a comic-accurate version of Logan. This is why the Halo actor can get tough competition from other actors being fancast for the role. Most popular fancasted consideration for MCU's version of Logan include the likes of Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe.

Egerton, who has a similar build to comic-accurate Logan, comes in at the height of 5 feet seven inches. Meanwhile, Radcliffe comes in at 5 feet four inches, which is the closest to the height of the comic representation of the character.

Why is Pablo Schreiber a good choice for MCU's Wolverine?

Like Logan, Schreiber is also a Canadian native who shifted his base to the USA. Schreiber was born in Ymir, British Columbia, Canada. Meanwhile, James Howlett, aka Logan, was born in Alberta, Canada.

Schreiber is also at a good physical build to play such a muscular comic character. For his recent roles, the actor has bulked up significantly. The actor underwent an impressive physical transformation for his role as Master Chief in the Halo series, proving that he can bulk up to his peak to portray Logan.

The Canadian-American star's half-brother has already portrayed the on-screen half-brother of Wolverine, Sabretooth. Thus, Schreiber may get pointers for the role from Liev Schreiber.

However, Marvel Studios may choose to go with an younger actor like Taron Egerton or Daniel Radcliffe to portray a younger version of the character in the MCU.

