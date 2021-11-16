Who is Pablo Schreiber? All about the 'Halo' star as Paramount Plus trailer takes internet by storm

On Monday, November 15, Paramount Plus released the first teaser of the upcoming Halo series, starring Pablo Schreiber. The show (based on the iconic game series) released the teaser amidst Microsoft Xbox’s 20th-anniversary celebration. Schreiber will be portraying the lead role of Master Chief.

Halo is slated to have nine episodes, and will be directed by Otto Bathurst, Jonathan Liebesman, M. J. Bassett, Roel Reiné, and Jet Wilkinson. The sci-fi military-based series is expected to take place in alien worlds in the 26th Century.

The Halo series is also anticipated to bring significant visual effects, as hinted by the series’ rumored budget of around $200 million. The series was earlier slated for a 2015 release with Steven Spielberg producing it.

It has been in development since 2019, with several setbacks, including changing showrunners and switching platforms from Showtime to Paramount’s streaming service.

The series is slated for an early 2022 release on Paramount Plus.

What is ‘Master Chief’ actor Pablo Schreiber best known for?

Pablo Schreiber is best known for Nick Sobotka on The Wire, and George Mendez on Orange Is the New Black. Interestingly, he is also the paternal half-brother of Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber.

The Den of Thieves star was born in Ymir, Canada, on April 26, 1978. In his teens, Schreiber is known to have relocated to Seattle and Washington. Pablo was reportedly named after Chilean poet and politician Pablo Neruda.

In 2000, Pablo Schreiber graduated with a degree in theatre from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As per his IMDb profile, two years later, Schreiber forayed into acting in Bubble Boy.

Pablo Schreiber got cast in multiple feature films, TV movies, and one-time roles in TV series’ episodes for the next few years. In 2003, he had his breakthrough role as Nick Sobotka in The Wire, which he played for five years.

The Canadian star also appeared in recurring roles in TV series like A Gifted Man (2011-2012), Lights Out (2011), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2007-2014), and American Gods (2017-2019).

In 2013, Pablo was cast as George Mendez on Orange Is the New Black, which earned him several accolades. These include a Gold Derby TV Award win in 2014 and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2015.

Last year, the 43-year-old actor also appeared on Apple TV Plus’ Defending Jacob and a feature film called Lorelei. The latter role earned him the Best Actor award at the Fargo Film Festival.

Throughout his career spanning over 20-years, Pablo Schreiber has garnered over 65 acting credits.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha