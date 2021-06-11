Leaked images of Halo TV Series showcase Master Chief

A recent leak of the Halo TV series featured images of both Warthog vehicles, an antagonist, and the Master Chief.

Since the announcement of the Halo TV series back in 2013, little to no information has been handed out by the creators so far. Every once in a while, a minor update on the production and development has been provided, proving that the work is still in progress and the project has not been shut down.

While the series is set to be released in early 2022, fans of the Halo franchise, who have been eagerly waiting for the series to reveal itself, have not even seen a single trailer. But in a recent leak, images from a certain existing trailer have been flushed out on the internet.

A ResetEra user has kept the creators of the series hostage, as he claims to have access to the trailer, and if nothing of the series is showcased at E3 2021, he will release the trailer for the fans who have been waiting for years.

Halo TV series image leak

At a later juncture, it was found that the trailer already exists on YouTube, but it is set to private, as only individuals who have been permitted by the uploader can watch it. Even though the video itself is unavailable to the masses, some snippets have been leaked and are circulating on Reddit. A couple of these images stand out, as they showcase the Master Chief for the first time.

While this is a leak and like any other leak, it should be taken with a grain of salt. But even if the leaked images turn out to be fake, it would be hard to justify since the showcased Master Chief looks almost identical to the Halo game franchise. While his suit of armor looks real and not CGI, it would be hard to sell the fake story.

One of the High Priests (Image via Reddit)

Among other leaked images of the Halo TV Series is another character who seems to be one of the High Priests from the original game trilogy, along with a pair of Warthog vehicles.

The Warthog vehicles

While Halo Infinite has already been confirmed as a possible feature at E3 2021, and considering this trailer does exist and all the images are real, E3 2021 would be the best platform for Microsoft to finally lift the veil over the Halo TV series.

Edited by Gautham Balaji