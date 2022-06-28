What time will Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness air on Disney +? Details explored

Disney recently announced that Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a behind-the-scenes documentary for the blockbuster smash, is scheduled to drop on Disney+ on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 3:00 am ET.

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness recently dropped on the platform after making more than $900 million at the box office globally, becoming one of the highest-grossing films this year.

When Disney+ was first launched, Marvel Studios produced an exclusive series titled Marvel Studios Assembled, which documents the creation of their work, giving fans a glimpse of what happens behind the camera. These episodes consist of exclusive interviews with the stars, bloopers, and other clips that never make it to the big screen.

Previously, Disney has distributed Assembled episodes for projects like the mega-hit Black Widow and shows such as Moon Knight and WandaVision.

Exploring the details of Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel Studies Assembled: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will drop on Disney+ on July 1, 2022, at 3:00 am ET as per Disney plus' confirmed July schedule. Fans can expect hilarious, entertaining, and skillful behind-the-scenes glimpses from the movie's making, along with some surprising glimpses.

The official synopsis for the upcoming Assembled episodes states:

"Join visionary director Sam Raimi and the cast of the film as they recount their experiences bringing Marvel’s darkest story to life. From world-building to universe-building, hear first hand accounts from the cast and crew on what it took to design, create and make each universe unique and believable."

The process of the Illuminati's creation by the production team, along with CGI and visual effects, are some of the most intriguing aspects of the film. Furthermore, witnessing behind-the-scenes clips of some of Marvel's most significant stars is another fact all fans look forward to in the upcoming Marvel Studios Assembled episode.

Directed by Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Rami, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which premiered on Disney+ earlier this month on June 22, stars BAFTA-winner Benedict Cumberbatch and has been one of the biggest hits of the year.

The movie also stars Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Marvel fans can also expect exclusive content from the stars as they interact off-camera in Marvel Studios Assembled's Doctor Strange episode.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie to help fans get a better understanding of what to expect from the upcoming Assembled episode:

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

To all Marvel fans eagerly awaiting Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to drop on Disney+, be prepared to catch the episode on July 1, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far