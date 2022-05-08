How much did Benedict Cumberbatch make for Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Net worth and rumored salary explored

Benedict Cumberbatch is back in character with his Marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where he plays the titular character, Doctor Stephen Strange. After assisting Peter Parker with the Multiverse-breaking antics in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange will now have his own problems to take care of, especially when he opens another multiverse and accidentally lets in a threat that may prove impossible for him and his team to handle.

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness taking the box-office by storm, Cumberbatch has started making his presence felt. In light of the release and the success of the movie, there is one question that fans are asking- How much did he get paid for his second Doctor Strange movie?

How much did Benedict Cumberbatch get paid for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is clearly a Benedict Cumberbatch show and the salary reflects that. Matt Belloni, an industry insider, has revealed Cumberbatch's salary for his second Doctor Strange film, which is a whooping $7.5 million upfront. Add to that the box office bonuses and Benedict Cumberbatch is amassing a small fortune from the movie.

Given the MCU box-office record, it is certain that the second Doctor Strange movie will bring in quite an impressive amount and Cumberbatch is all set to profit from the bonus. This marks a significant pay raise for Cumberbatch, who reportedly earned around $6 million for his combined work on 2016's Doctor Strange, 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, and the last two Avengers movies.

While the pay is not as enormous as the figures Robert Downey Jr. earned for his work in Marvel movies, it is indeed inspiring, especially given that Doctor Strange's status in the MCU is only growing. With more movies and Doctor Strange's growing staus in the MCU, it is certain that Benedict Cumberbatch will earn more.

What is the net worth of Benedict Cumberbatch?

Benedict Cumberbatch has a net worth of $40 million dollars, all of which he earned from his career in the entertainment industry. His professional acting career began in early 2000s with stage acting, and since then his career has only gone uphill. Cumberbatch is widely recognized for his films like The Other Boleyn Girl, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Imitation Game, and the popular BBC series, Sherlock, where he starred as the titular detective. Most recently, he starred in the Oscar acclaimed Power of the Dog. In 2015 he was awarded the Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II at an Investiture Ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Cumberbatch lives a pretty luxurious life in his Victorian-style townhouse in London, which is a four-storey house with a 70 feet garden. At his wife Sophie's request, he purchased the place in 2015 for $2.7 million. The actor also owns a fleet of expensive cars which include Alfa Romeo’s Giulia, worth $40,000, a $73,100 Jaguar F-Type, and a Jaguar XJ which costs around $150,000. He also owns a Mercedes and a Lamborghini.

