Is there a new Saturday Night Live tonight? Benedict Cumberbatch turns host, release date and more explored

Fans are in for a treat this Saturday as Saturday Night Live (SNL) is all set to have Benedict Cumberbatch as its host along with special guest Arcade Fire. The show will air on NBC and Peacock TV at 11.30 ET and 8.30 PT.

This will be the second time Benedict Cumberbatch is hosting the show. Saturday's appearance will mark indie-rock band Arcade Fire's fifth time as the musical guest on the show.

All about the new Saturday Night Live

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch will host the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, May 7, 2022, with musical guest Arcade Fire.

In the promo, Cumberbatch introduces himself along with every member of Arcade Fire, giving viewers a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of the long-running sketch series.

Prior to this, the two-time Oscar-nominated actor hosted the show on November 5, 2016, featuring a sketch centered around the question, Why is Benedict Cumberbatch hot?

The actor, who received a Golden Globe, Oscar, BAFTA, and SAG Awards nominations for Jane Campion’s Netflix drama The Power of the Dog, also appeared for a quick cameo on May 19, 2018, as a member of the audience when Tiny Fey hosted the season 43 finale.

Now, Cumberbatch will not only make the live audience laugh but will also promote his latest Doctor Strange movie, which was released on May 6.

The new episode will also feature Arcade Fire for the fifth time as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. They previously appeared in 2007, 2010, 2013, and 2018.

After Ariana DeBose, Will Forte, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz, Willem Dafoe, John Mulaney, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lizzo, and Jerrod Carmichael, Cumberbatch is the latest name to join the 2022 host lineup.

Why Benedict Cumberbatch agreed to host Saturday Night Live?

Benedict Cumberbatch enjoyed hosting the show for the first time in 2016 and is now excited to host the show again alongside his “favorite band” Arcade Fire.

Speaking about his second stint at hosting SNL on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, he said that he is going to "breathe and enjoy it more" this time. He said:

“It goes so quickly. You kind of watch the tape the next day. Going, 'Was it any good?' You have no idea. You're at the call place at 11:30 at night. Even for stage work, that's when you're coming off the stage with who you meet up with. Have a drink or something to eat before going home. That's just when you're going to work on Saturday Night Live. Nothing like it, that's why I wanted to do it again.”

About Saturday Night Live

The American late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show, created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol, Saturday Night Live welcomes comedians, artists, and actors to perform short and hilarious skits on current, intelligent and sometimes irrelevant topics to make its audience laugh.

Tune in this Saturday on NBC to watch the new host and the special musical guest tickle your funny bones.

Edited by Somava