What time will The Endgame Season 1 finale air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

NBC's The Endgame is all set for a cracking finale on May 2, 2022, with the complicated game of cat and mouse between Elena Federova (Morena Baccarin) and Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathe) coming towards a conclusion.

The series began with Russian arms dealer Federova engaging in a battle of wills against Special Agent Turner. Over nine episodes, several twists and turns dotted the engaging show, with the most recent one involving the president of the country. The finale is titled Happily Ever After and will air on May 2, 2022.

Eleanor @Eleanorette this is such a great show literally blows away Monday blues

#TheEndgameNBC @nbc please renew The Endgame for 2nd seasonthis is such a great showliterally blows away Monday blues @nbc please renew The Endgame for 2nd season 😭😭😭😭 this is such a great show ❤️ literally blows away Monday blues #TheEndgameNBC https://t.co/MH5zjOcX4F

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of The Endgame.

The Endgame season 1, episode 10 promo: The return of the Queen?

The previous episode of The Endgame ended on a thrilling note, with Elena being buried alive by President Wright’s men. After a series of gruesome discoveries, things got pretty intense in the previous episode, with Elena ending up on the wrong side of some very powerful men.

The promo hints at a quick escape for Elena as she carries on with whatever her lethal plans are in the next episode. Meanwhile, Val Turner will be locked in a race with the clock in her attempt to take the President down. Elena had already paved the way for Val to meet her goal in the previous episode after she led Wright to the wrong bank.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Val will put everything into tracking the gold that was stolen from the Federal Reserve Bank, unaware that Elena is buried alive somewhere. But the promo does hint at a certain escape for Elena, perhaps with help from someone unexpected.

Eleanor @Eleanorette am I trippin' or smt I dont recall this scene POTUS holding a phone?? #TheEndgamenbc am I trippin' or smt I dont recall this scene POTUS holding a phone?? #TheEndgamenbc https://t.co/7GmMaSxo3z

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"An escape plan goes haywire and old foes face off; Val learns a secret about Owen."

While the minimal synopsis does not hint at anything concrete, the showrunner, Nick Wootton, spoke to TVLine about the finale and said:

"Lovers are reunited and torn apart, loyalty is betrayed and bargained, and power is exposed for the matryoshka doll it is."

Oliver Mathenge @OliverMathenge #TheEndgameNBC When Elena takes this pose, it is always about to get When Elena takes this pose, it is always about to get 🔥🔥🔥 #TheEndgameNBC https://t.co/ZIhe2CBGzZ

The Matryoshka doll will play a big part in the finale as well. Randy Zisk served as the director for the finale, with a script from Moira Kirland and Lisa Takeuchi Cullen.

When will the upcoming episode of The Endgame air?

The upcoming episode of the crime-thriller show will air on May 2, 2022, on the NBC channel at 10.00 PM ET. It will also be available for streaming on Peacock.

Edited by Somava