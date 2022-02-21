The Endgame Season 1 cast: Ryan Michelle Bathé, Costa Ronin, and others star in NBC drama series

NBC is all set to premiere its new thriller series, The Endgame, releasing on February 21, 2022. The series will focus on a battle of wits between two women at opposite ends of the law, criminal mastermind Elena Federova and FBI agent Val Turner.

Little is known about the show apart from the synopsis, which states that Val will attempt to decipher Elena's cryptic games in a bid to take the criminal mastermind down. So who are the stars in this crime thriller show? Read on to find out.

Ryan Michelle Bathe as Agent Val Turner

Ryan Michelle Bathe is perhaps most well known for her role as Yvette in This is Us. The USA-born actress has also appeared in shows like Boston Legal and One for the Money. Her role in The Endgame could be her biggest one to date.

Ryan Michelle Bathe plays the outcast FBI agent who battles the international arms dealer and criminal mastermind, Elena Federova.

Morena Baccarin as Elena Federova

You would perhaps know Morena Baccarin from the superhero film Deadpool (2016), where she played the role of Vanessa. She reprised her role in Deadpool 2 (2018). Apart from that, the Brazilian-born American actress has appeared in many TV shows and films over the years, including V, Spy, The Mentalist, Back in the Day, among many others.

In The Endgame, Morena will play the role of dangerous and intelligent international arms dealer Elena Federova. Her character has been described as extremely intelligent and always one step ahead of the authorities.

Costa Ronin as Sergey Vodianov

The Rusian-Australian actor is perhaps most well known for his role as Oleg Igorevich Burov in the FX drama The Americans. The actor has also appeared in East West 101, Homeland, The Body Tree, among many others.

His role in The Endgame is not yet clear. He could be an associate of Elena since she is an international arms dealer. We will find out more about his role when the first episode of the show airs on February 20, 2022.

Rest of the cast members of The Endgame

For now, the other confirmed cast members for the first season are Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Angelo Balden, Noah Bean, and Mark Damon Espinoza.

The first episode, "Pilot," will air on the NBC channel on February 21, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Prem Deshpande