The Endgame Season 1, Episode 2: Release date, synopsis, and more

NBC's latest series, The Endgame, premiered on the network on February 21. Despite being a little unconvincing, it feels like the show has a lot to offer. The first episode is always challenging in this respect. The real impression will be established in the second episode when the viewers are acquainted with the characters.

Episode 2 will premiere on February 28 and be titled "Fairytale Wedding." It will give the writers and the crew of the show a chance to finally add some depth to the characters and the story.

Promo for The Endgame Episode 2

The promo for the second episode of the show aired along with the first one. It depicts Elena Federova (Morena Baccarin) diving deep into her game and involving more and more people in it.

The trailer certainly looks menacing, and hopefully, it will be a good improvement over the first episode.

The second episode also looks to be more intense than the first. The show writers will try to come up with something more original after the first episode suffered from a lack of it.

The official synopsis for "Fairytale Wedding" was released by NBC a while back:

"A kidnapping orchestrated by Elena puts Val to the test as her past resurfaces and becomes a part of the bigger play; the FBI Task Force contends with an unexpected turn of events in one of the banks."

The first episode has already established that Elena and Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathe) are connected in some way by their shared past. The final moments of the show also had a terrifying revelation, which will be expanded upon in the next episode.

The Endgame Season 1, Episode 2 will release on February 28

The second episode of the season got a confirmed date. It is premiering on February 28 on the NBC channel. The show will also be available for streaming on the NBC network's official streaming application. It airs at 10 pm ET.

