The Endgame season 1 episode 1 review: A familiar game and a one-woman show?

NBC's much-awaited conspiracy thriller, The Endgame, aired its first episode on Monday.

As was expected after watching the trailer, the show's action begins right from the off. Also, within the first few minutes of the show, we realize that this is Morena Baccarin's show as her character and acting dominate the screen in The Endgame.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the premise is not all that unique. Regardless of how NBC teased it to be distinct, the show, unfortunately, follows a pattern we've seen repeatedly over the years, in series as well as films.

Read on for a detailed review of The Endgame's first episode.

The Endgame review: A familiar cat and mouse chase

The moment the first episode of this new NBC drama opens, you will start drawing stark similarities to many other shows, including the likes of NBC's own The Blacklist. The two main characters, Elena Federova and Val Turner, have the same old criminal-police officer relationship, where they seem to have past connections. The Blacklist has a similar premise, with Reddington (James Spader) sharing a similar relationship with Elizbeth (Megan Boone).

The Endgame is created by Nicholas Wootten, and stars Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe in the lead roles.

The "Pilot" kicks off with a surprisingly well-dressed Russian arms dealer, Elena Federova (Morena Baccarin), being brought in by special authorities. Elena warns them of some dangerous things about to happen. To counter this nemesis, FBI outcast Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathe) enters the fray.

Things start to get interesting as the two characters engage in a cryptic battle of words. Both seem to have done proper research on the other. Meanwhile, New York is hit with heists, apparently orchestrated by the mastermind Elena.

The brilliant Morena Baccarin is a stand-out here as her acting skills far outshine that of her co-performer.

It almost makes you wonder if the creators made the right casting choice. From the very beginning, Morena Baccarin is at her very best. Her Russian accent, however, seems forced, and that's perhaps the only aspect of Baccarin's character that may put off a few people.

Ryan Michelle Bathe, while doing a good job of her character, is simply outshone.

The emphasis on supporting cast is often understated in films, and the first episode of The Endgame is proof of that.

While the two main women enjoy the lion's share of screen-time in the first episode, the background characters lack any reasonable contribution. Hopefully, this will change in the episodes to come, else the show could indeed get predictable and monotonous.

It cannot be denied that the show is promising, but it seems like it lacks freshness of ideas. The show must find its USP soon, else fans might lose interest.

Big Daddy🏈🏀🥊🎮 @daddylevon I liked the show. I loved the color of that dress. The fact that Morena Baccarin kept throwing those legs up on that table kept giving me Basic Instinct vibes. #TheEndgame #TheEndgame NBC I liked the show. I loved the color of that dress. The fact that Morena Baccarin kept throwing those legs up on that table kept giving me Basic Instinct vibes. #TheEndgame #TheEndgameNBC https://t.co/5y7EBNYxc8

As for the technical aspects, the show looks and sounds good. The colors are vibrant, the multiple cameras angles flattering (especially the mid-long shots), and the sound work is excellent as well. However, it is not enough to give this show an edge over the others of its ilk.

On the plus side, it does seem that the plot will get thicker as the episodes go by, and the show might even surprise with new tricks. For now, the show is promising but lacks that certain something. Hopefully, it will catch on.

The next episode of the show comes out on February 27, 2022. Stay tuned for updates on The Endgame.

Edited by Prem Deshpande