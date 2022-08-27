5 new and upcoming Marvel movies after She-Hulk

There are numerous upcoming Marvel movies that will keep the Marvel fan in you fully satisfied. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has big plans for its Phases 5 and 6.

Presently, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the Marvel project that marks the MCU debut of the titular character, is streaming on Disney+. Created by Jessica Gao, the nine-episode long action-comedy series revolves around Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in superhero-oriented legal cases, who receives an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner a.k.a The Hulk, after sustaining a life-threatening injury.

Walters acquires Hulk-like powers, but unlike Banner's Hulk, she retains her personality, intelligence, and emotional control when transforming into the superpowered She-Hulk. The series follows her journey as she tries to balance her life as a lawyer and her newly-found superpowers.

Let’s take a look at the numerous upcoming Marvel movies that are slated to release in the coming years.

5 much-awaited upcoming Marvel movies

1) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The upcoming Marvel movie directed by Ryan Coogler is the sequel to Coogler's critically-acclaimed Black Panther (2018). Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to release on November 11, 2022 and will wrap up Phase 4 of the MCU.

Following Chadwick Boseman's tragic death due to colon cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43, Marvel Studios decided not to replace him in the sequel. The sequel will instead address the death of King T'Challa (played by Chadwick Boseman) and focus on the events after his death where the people of Wakanda will need to defend their home from other hostile invading nations. The trailer, which premiered at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, also revealed that a new Black Panther will emerge with the film.

The majority of the main cast from the groundbreaking 2018 film are due to return in the sequel. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, and Florence Kasumba will reprise their roles from the first film. Unfortunately, Daniel Kaluuya won't be reprising his role as W'Kabi in the upcoming sequel due to a scheduling conflict with Jordan Peele's Nope.

The sequel will introduce Tenoch Huerta as the mutant anti-hero Namor the Sub-Mariner, the king of a hidden underwater nation known as Talocan, and Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams a.k.a Ironheart, an inventor who creates a suit of armor similar to Tony Stark's Iron Man suit in the comics. The sequel will also feature Alex Livinalli as Attuma, Namor's arch nemesis, Mabel Cadena as Namor's cousin Namora, and Emmy-winner Michaela Coel as Aneka, a member of the Dora Milaje.

2) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The upcoming Marvel movie directed by Peyton Reed is the sequel to Reed's Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness has written the script for the sequel. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first film of Phase 5 of the MCU, is slated to release on February 17, 2023.

A teaser screened at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 revealed that the sequel will see the entire Ant-Man family, including Ant-Man Scott Lang's daughter Cassie, getting stuck in the Quantum Realm, where they have to face off against villain Kang the Conqueror.

The sequel will also introduce the classic Marvel villain MODOK, a former technician for the arms-dealing organization Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.), who underwent mutagenic medical experimentation to increase his intelligence. While the experiment succeeded in greatly increasing the man's intelligence, it also transfigured him into a large-headed figure and forced him to use a hoverchair for mobility.

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will reprise their roles from the first two films. Jonathan Majors, who made his MCU debut as the villainous Kang the Conqueror in the Disney+ series Loki, will also reprise his role. Kathryn Newton will take over from Emma Fuhrmann to play an older version of Lang's daughter Cassie. Bill Murray will also star in an undisclosed villain role in this sequel.

3) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

This upcoming Marvel movie, written and directed by James Gunn, is the sequel to Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017). Gunn revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that the sequel will conclude the story of this version of the MCU's Guardians team. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated to release on May 5, 2023 as part of MCU's Phase 5.

The sequel will show Star-Lord Peter Quill coping with the loss of Gamora. The Guardians will once again embark on a mission to defend the universe. The sequel will also explore Rocket's origins and the gang of intergalactic heroes will be required to protect him.

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, and Sylvester Stallone will reprise their respective roles from the first two films. The sequel will introduce Chukwudi Iwuji as the villainous evil scientist The High Evolutionary, and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, the perfect being created by Ayesha, the high priestess of the gold-skinned aliens called The Sovereign People. Maria Bakalova will voice Cosmo the Spacedog. Nico Santos has also been cast in a key role.

4) The Marvels

This upcoming Marvel movie is the sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) and a continuation of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel (2022). The sequel is directed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta and written by Megan McDonnell, the screenwriter of WandaVision. Created as a team-up story set in the modern-day MCU, the sequel is slated to release on July 28, 2023.

Brie Larson will reprise her role as Carol Danvers a.k.a Captain Marvel. Teyonah Parris, who made her MCU debut as the adult Monica Rambeau on the Disney+ series WandaVision and Iman Vellani, who played the titular role in Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, will also reprise their roles. Zawe Ashton will play the villain in the sequel. South Korean actor Park Seo-joon has also been cast in the upcoming Marvel movie in an undisclosed role.

5) Blade

Marvel Studios regained the rights for this Marvel character after New Line Cinema produced a Blade franchise consisting of three movies. The upcoming Marvel movie is a reboot directed by Bassam Tariq and written by Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour. The PG-13 movie is slated for release on November 3, 2023.

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali was introduced as the MCU's human-vampire hybrid Blade in a voice cameo during the end credits of Eternals (2021) where he stopped Dane Whitman (played by Kit Harrington) from embracing his destiny. Mahershala Ali had previously played Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes in the first season of the Netflix series Luke Cage. Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre have also joined the cast of the upcoming Marvel movie in undisclosed roles.

Apart from these films, Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts are slated for release on May 3, 2024 and July 26, 2024 respectively. The two upcoming Marvel movies will wrap up Phase 5 of the MCU. Phase 6 will begin with Fantastic Four, scheduled to be released on November 8, 2024, and conclude with the release of two ensemble films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, in 2025.

Don't forget to watch these upcoming Marvel movies when they release in theaters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava