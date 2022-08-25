Marvel Comics gives Monica Rambeau her solo series ahead of her return to the MCU with The Marvels (Details Explored)

Fans of the MCU were introduced to Monica Rambeau, the little daughter of Maria Rambeau, back in the 2019 flick Captain Marvel. However, the character, now all grown up, penetrates Wanda’s hex barriers and gets superpowers as she saves Westview in the 2021 Disney Plus series Wanda Vision. MCU changed not only her origin story but also her superhero name. The character, who was called the Spectrum for decades, is now named Photon in the MCU.

Marvel comics have taken inspiration from character changes in the MCU and have announced a new solo comic series starring Photon, aka Monica Rambeau. The five-issue limited series will be released on December 7, 2023. The comic series will be written by Eve L. Ewing, known for Champions: Outlawed, while Michael Sta. Maria will be the artist for the series.

Monica Rambeau: Photon marks character's first solo comic series in three decades

Created by Roger Stern and John Romita Jr., Monica Rambeau first appeared in the 1982s Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16. Working as a Harbor Patrol Officer, Rambeau gained power when a device bombarded her with extra-dimensional energy, giving her the superpower to convert herself into energy from the electromagnetic spectrum.

She adopted the moniker Captain Marvel and joined and excelled as the Avengers. She changed her name to Photon in 1996s, Avengers: Unplugged #5 but was later retconned as Spectrum in Mighty Avengers (Vol. 2) #1 in 2013 and has been the same ever since.

Throughout her history, Rambeau was part of various superhero teams like Avengers, Strikeforce, Ultimates, and many others, and has always been part of their ensemble. However, Marvel has launched a solo Photon series starring Monica Rambeau after almost 30 years.

Marvel’s official website suggests that the series will be a solo adventure where Rambeau is tasked with some sort of cosmic delivery. The mission gets dangerous and complex due to an unnamed threat. The comic series will also showcase Rambeau’s family, which will be a retelling of the character’s backstory. According the writer of the series, who states on Marvel.com,:

“Monica's character has a long history in the Marvel Universe, but she's way overdue for getting her own story told. I'm picking the pen up from the legend himself, Dwayne McDuffie, who put out the last Monica Rambeau solo adventure almost three decades ago. “

Ewing added:

“It's a privilege and I'm excited to tell the story in a way that both highlights her incredible cosmic abilities as well as her everyday, relatable struggles. I hope this will be a title that has something equal to offer to veteran readers and folks who may be brand new to comics.”

It is no coincidence that Marvel has launched a solo Monica Rambeau series this year as the character is set to appear in the 2023 MCU film The Marvels, along with Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel. The film is already creating hype on the internet as it is one of the first MCU films featuring an all-women superhero team.

The Marvels is slated to release on July 28, 2023, and will be a part of Phase Five of the Multiverse Sage. The film will star Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

