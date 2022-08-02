10 most terrible things that Kang the Conqueror has done in comics: Worst moments explored ahead of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's release 

The notorious Kang the Conqueror was announced as the major antagonist of Marvel phases 4, 5, and 6. Having termed the next group of phases as Multiverse Saga by the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige also announced that the coveted villain will take center stage in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Making his debut on the final episode of the Disney Plus series Loki He Who Remains, a variant of the Conqueror showed us a glimpse of what the mad villain is capable of. While he is about to make his second MCU appearance in the highly awaited Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, Kang’s capabilities remain a mystery to casual Marvel viewers.

Throughout his six decades of shenanigans as a villain in Marvel comics, the time-traveling villain has committed some heinous acts that could even put the Mad Titan and other Marvel villains to shame.

Here are some of his worst moments ranked:

Kang the Conqueror invaded his lover Ravonna Renslayer’s kingdom to woo her and would later go on to kill her because he was bored

10) Invading a kingdom to win the heart of Ravonna Renslayer

Kang could go to any extent to fulfill his heart’s desire, one of which is Ravonna Renslayer, a princess of a kingdom in the 40th century. To woo the princess, he transported Avengers like Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, and Captain America to the future and defeated them in combat.

While the brave act did not impress princess Renslayer, he decided to show his might by invading the kingdom. While the conqueror is an expert at many things, he is dim-witted in matters of love. However, he managed to win the heart of Ravonna, who soon died in his arms.

9) Convincing Doctor Doom to continue being evil

Kang the Conqueror is a stereotypical Marvel villain, an egotistical maniac unconcerned about others, even his own friends. In the comics, Doctor Doom came across a hero version of himself in an alternate universe who worked on the betterment of society and was adored by everyone. This led Doom to have an existential crisis as he questioned his morality and considered being a hero.

Kang, without being a certified psychologist, manipulated Doctor Doom to give up on being nice. A frustrated Doom murdered the Conqueror and annihilated the entire alternate universe of good guy doom using his feared weapon, the ultimate nullifier. It is very well possible that if the notorious time-travelling villain wouldn’t interfere, we would have seen a good guy Doom and saved a trillion lives.

8) Influencing the Apocalypse to become evil

A version of Kang decides to travel back in time and pose as an Egyptian Pharaoh Rama-Tut. In the process, he destroyed numerous Egyptian tombs and statues. His primary reason for traveling back in time was to make the first mutant of the planet, En Sabah Nur aka Apocalypse, the heir to his Dynasty.

In the process, he killed several people, including Sabah Nur’s figure Baal and his tribe. While the Fantastic Four and Avengers got rid of Rama – Tut, the damage was already done. The atrocities of the Conqueror sowed the seeds of hatred in the heart of En Sabah Nur, who went on to become Apocalypse the villain of X-Men.

7) Conquering a Thousand Worlds

Kang gained the title of conqueror by doing what he is best at, invading worlds and conquering them. Born in the 30th Century as Nathaniel Richards, the descendent of Reed Richards and Doctor Doom. He came across Doom’s time traveling machine which he used to his full extent to wreak havoc across the multiverse.

The time-traveling villain waged war across several different timelines in different universes as his kingdom expanded across galaxies beyond the boundaries of space and time. There is no doubt his multi-versal conquest of capturing a thousand worlds led him to take lives. While we don’t have an exact tally, the number could exceed billions.

6) Destroying his kingdom and killing his lover only because he was bored

What makes Kang a despicable villain is the fact that he is evil without any external motivations. Of course, as the name suggests, he is motivated to conquer the world but what does one do when he has achieved everything in life?

Bored of his idle life, Kang destroys Chronopolis, which happens to be his own Kingdom. Although this was an alternate version of the Conqueror, it does not disprove the fact that he killed thousands of people just for his entertainment. To make matters worse, the conqueror chose to leave his partner in Chronopolis as she was vaporized along with the city.

5) Trying to kill Avengers when they were babies

Moral and philosophical questions like, "Would you kill baby Hitler?" has been haunting the minds of many people, but not Kang. He has his priorities straight and is pure evil. So, when the chance arrived to kill Avengers when they were babies, he took it immediately.

A gaggle of Kangs teamed up to kill Avengers when they were just infants. The diabolical plan was thwarted by an older, much wiser version of the Conqueror.

4) Killing his son Scarlet Centurion

Kang has gone to the extent of killing his lover Ravonna Renslayer. However, the conqueror one-upped himself when he murdered his son Marcus aka Scarlett Centurion in cold blood. Marcus was an obedient son who helped his father take over the world.

However, Marcus fell in love with Carol Danvers, who then operated as the superhero Warbird. The Avengers used Scarlet Centurion’s weakness to get close to the Conqueror and defeat him. The villain was not impressed with his son and ended his life.

3) Slayed the Council of Kangs

The time-traveling villain is famous for traveling in the past and learning from history, and history suggests that Sticks in the bundle cannot be broken. That’s when the Conquerors of different timelines decided to band together and form the Council of Kangs.

The famous Adult Swim cartoon Rick and Morty’s Council of Rick’s is inspired by Kang. The man has killed his lover, his son, and has attempted to kill babies. He didn’t stop there and would go on to kill alternate versions of himself. Kang of prime timeline murdered almost every version of himself just to prove that he was the original and the strongest of them all.

2) Destroying the capital of the USA

While other villains are fond of maniacal laughter and boring monologs, the Conqueror likes to demonstrate his power. The Conqueror approached Earth intending to invade the planet. Being a benevolent leader, he assured the people that no harm will be done if the Earthlings surrender peacefully.

However, when his inquisition was met with resistance, he decided to show his true might by blowing off the entire state of Washington DC. The city spanned 117 square kilometers, with more than 700,000 inhabitants turning into dust in an instant.

1) Masterminding a plan where Black Bolt is forced to kill his son

While other villains approach their counterparts with strength and weapons, Kang’s biggest weapon in his arsenal is his knowledge of the future. How can one defeat someone who knows your next move? The Conqueror made a deal with Inhuman leader Black Bolt to be the guardian of his son Ahura after the destruction of their home city of Atillan.

It was too late for Black Bolt to realize that he made a bad deal, as he and Inhuman waged war to retrieve his son. When Black Bolt defeated the villain, he realized that under Kang’s mask is his own son, now aged and holding deep contempt for his father and other Inhumans. Black Bolt was utterly devastated when he was forced to kill his own son.

