Actors that could play Dr. Doom in the MCU

A new leak of Dr. Doom has surfaced on the internet and it seems Marvel may have chosen the actor. However, it seems only fair to guess who that person might be as possibly the next Thanos-level baddie.

Dr. Doom has been acclaimed as the greatest Marvel supervillain to ever grace the comics. That’s probably why his previous portrayals in Fantastic Four movies were met with such derision by fans and critics. The standard was set so high that if the filmmakers ruined the character, there was no going back. Therefore, the studio would have to start from scratch.

Here are some of the actors that would be perfect for the role of Dr. Victor Von Doom.

Actors who could play Dr. Doom

Matthew McConaughey

The actor has been known to play a supportive funnyman with a sly and charismatic demeanor. The Oscar-winning actor has been in such films as Dazed and Confused and A Time to Kill. His performances, however, are not always funny and jovial. He has gotten dark for the film The Dark Tower while playing the devious Walter Padick.

It wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to see the actor playing the dark Dr. Doom when he can be dastardly in a role, if necessary.

Johnny Depp

One thing that people need to see in the MCU is Johnny Depp gallivanting as a hero or villain on the screen. In 2014, he was in talks to be playing Doctor Steven Strange, but the role was ultimately given to Benedict Cumberbatch.

If Depp were to play Dr. Doom, it wouldn’t be the first time he has played a villain. The actor has won praise and acclaim for roles like Whitey Bulger in Black Mass and John Dilinger in Public Enemies. Seeing him take on other heroes like Black Panther, Ironheart and possibly Spider-Man could be a darker turn for him.

Bryan Cranston

This actor has already proven to be a tough guy as Walter White in the AMC hit series Breaking Bad. This no-nonsense boss has a career spanning all the way from the 1980s and has earned the respect of countless fans with his work.

Cranston's work has shown that he is an actor capable of range.The actor could easily pull off Dr. Doom’s look and performance with a cold and menacing fervor. Cranston’s demeanor and stoicism could propel the villain to an iteration beyond that of its predecessors.

Keanu Reeves

While Keanu Reeves movies are a hit or a miss, there is no denying his impact on the industry. His work on The Matrix and The Day the Earth Stood Still has proven that he has the potential to play serious characters.

Reeves as Dr. Doom could see a new and vibrant iteration of the baddie. His portrayal could add an extra layer of seriousness and could detail more of his past as to how he became the villain. That seems like something fans might be open to down the line.

Hugh Jackman

In a twist of fate, instead of reprising his role as Wolverine, the actor could end up playing the super-powered villain in the MCU. He has already been seen playing the tough guy in movies and playing the villain may not be that much of a stretch for him.

The hero Wolverine isn’t always the good guy. In fact, he can be incredibly hate-filled and vengeful when he needs to be. Playing a villain would not be out of the realm of possibility for the actor and could possibly be acclaimed by critics, if done correctly.

