''Perfect choice'': Marvel fans delighted after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty gets new director

There's good news for Marvel fans as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty gets a new director, Destin Daniel Cretton, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cretton is best known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which received widespread critical acclaim and was also a massive box-office success. Ever since the news came out, fans on Twitter have gone berserk, with many expressing unbridled delight. One user said he was the ''perfect choice'' for the film.

DFastX @d_speeder #DestinDanielCretton is set to direct #AvengersTheKangDynasty . That is the perfect choice. He directed #ShangChi and it was amazing, one of the best #MCU movies in my opinion. He definitely do a good job with #Avengers5 #DestinDanielCretton is set to direct #AvengersTheKangDynasty. That is the perfect choice. He directed #ShangChi and it was amazing, one of the best #MCU movies in my opinion. He definitely do a good job with #Avengers5

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was officially announced at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 event and is scheduled to release on May 2, 2025. Without further ado, read on to find out more reactions on Twitter.

Twitter delighted after Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Destin Daniel Cretton directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Many expressed their happiness over the news.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Sathish @Sathish_LoneMan



let's hope he do better than iconic films



phase four 2nd favt film

︎ ً @HailEternal The Kang Dynasty is in very safe hands. The Kang Dynasty is in very safe hands. https://t.co/OuvbMQXkxn

Fans mentioned that the action sequences in the movie would turn out to be spectacular considering Daniel Cretton's previous directorial ventures.

More details about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Marvel Studios @MarvelStudios



Marvel Studios' Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in theaters May 2, 2025. Just announced in Hall H:Marvel Studios' Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in theaters May 2, 2025. #SDCC2022 Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in theaters May 2, 2025. #SDCC2022 https://t.co/kCxeyYwgN5

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con, along with another Avengers film titled Avengers: Secret Wars. Kang Dynasty is set to release on May 2, 2025, while Secret Wars is expected to release on November 7, 2025.

Actor Jonathan Majors will reportedly play the role of Kang in The Kang Dynasty. He has earlier portrayed a slightly different version of the character in Tom Hiddlestone's Loki. Details about the film's plot are currently being kept under wraps by the makers. But fans can surely expect a thrilling cinematic ride similar to Destin Daniel Cretton's earlier hit Marvel film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which was replete with stunning visuals and memorable action sequences.

Destin Daniel Cretton's recent works

Destin Daniel Cretton garnered widespread critical acclaim for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film focuses on its titular character, which sets out on a profoundly life-changing journey that forces him to reconnect with his past. The film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Benedict Wong, among many others, in pivotal roles. It was a massive commercial success and won several awards and nominations, including one for Director at the Unforgettable Gala – Asian American Awards.

Apart from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Cretton has helmed several other popular films like The Glass Castle, Short Term 12, and Just Mercy. His television credits include Tokyo Vice, for which he serves as one of the executive producers. He is reportedly set to work on the upcoming shows Wonder Man and American Born Cheese.

Cretton's unique visual style makes for visceral cinematic experiences, which is most evident in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. His films are also noted for their rich and colorful characters that drive the story's central theme.

