"Back in black": Fans thrilled to see Tom Hiddleston in black suit in Loki season 2 set photos

Fans of Tom Hiddleston's Loki have been eagerly waiting for the second season of the show, which began filming last month. Earlier today, the set photos of season 2 dropped on social media and fans were thrilled to see Hiddleston's Loki in his iconic black suit. Many expressed excitement about the second installment of the show and Hiddleston's looks in the photos.

Currently, no official release date for season 2 has been announced, but fans can expect the new season to be out sometime in mid-2023.

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the first look of Loki season 2. Many praised Tom Hiddleston's looks and his black suit, whilst others expressed enthusiasm for the show's upcoming season. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

The photos also feature Owen Wilson, who plays the role of Mobius M. Mobius. Fans are excited to see both Wilson and Hiddleston on screen in the upcoming season. Many praised the actors' stunning looks in tuxedos.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Tom Hiddleston's performance as Loki in the eponymous Disney+ series has garnered widespread critical acclaim. The series follows an alternate version of Loki, who, following the events of Avengers: Endgame, is sent to the Time Variance Authority. The official synopsis of the series on Disney reads:

“Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame."”

The first season of the series received highly positive reviews from critics, who praised the show's characterization, performances by the cast, and storyline. Apart from Hiddleston and Wilson, the series also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Tara Strong, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles. The show is helmed by Michael Waldron, who's known for his work on Rick and Morty, Heels, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Tom Hiddleston's recent works

Tom Hiddleston recently starred in the Apple TV+ gothic romantic drama The Essex Serpent, wherein he plays the role of a young priest named Will Ransome. The six-episode miniseries, which premiered in May and ended on June 10, 2022, received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised the show's atmosphere, tone, writing, and performances by the cast.

Hiddleston first played the role of Loki in 2011's Thor, directed by Kenneth Branagh. He reprised the role later in films like The Avengers, Thor: Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. His portrayal of the character received high praise from critics and garnered him a global fan-following.

Hiddleston has also appeared in numerous acclaimed films over the years, including Crimson Peak, Only Lovers Left Alive, High Rise, and many more. he also has a distinguished body of work on television, with shows like The Night Manager and Wallander, among many others. He is reportedly slated to play the lead role in Netflix's upcoming miniseries, White Stork.

