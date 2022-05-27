Kang the Conqueror Easter egg in 'Doctor Strange 2' could result in Mr. Fantastic reference in 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania'

It's worth noting that Doctor Strange 2 contains a record number of Easter eggs and cameo appearances. The biggest MCU film of the year has seen it all, whether it's John Krasinski's Reed Richards or Lashana Lynch's Captain Marvel. It's no surprise that it has become one of the highest-grossing MCU flicks.

Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness featured many Easter Eggs for each member of the Illuminati. There is one Easter egg in the film that alludes to Kang the Conqueror.So, in this post, we'll explore how Loki's villain Kang the Conqueror relates to Fantastic Four's leader Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic.

Kang the Conqueror Easter Eggs revealed in Doctor Strange 2

While everyone was enjoying the Illuminati's one-by-one entrance in Doctor Strange 2, numerous fans were also paying attention to the Easter Eggs that were being revealed at the time. Reed Richards' entry grabbed the majority of the attention.

It's worth noting that when John Krasinski's Mr. Fantastic enters the Illuminati scene, the portal he uses resembles precisely the one used by the TVA members for time and space travel in Loki. The only difference that could be discerned was that instead of the Loki series' golden-colored portal, Reed Richard emerged from a blue-colored Portal. It shouldn't be surprising that the smartest man in the multiverse used the same portal to enter a different universe.

It's also pretty much clear that supervillain Kang the Conqueror is also known for his time-traveling abilities. After appearing in the Loki series in an alternate version of 'He Who Remains,' he is now set to make his big screen debut in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania.

Reed Richards enters through a time travelling portal in Doctor Strange 2 (Image via Marvel)

In the Marvel database, Kang is seen as the biggest enemy of the Fantastic Four. So, it's safe to assume that MCU will also show a connection between Mr. Fantastic and Kang The Conqueror as well. In a way, that connection is already hinted at by showing Reed Richards and the TVA using similar technology. So, given how we saw Kang referenced in Doctor Strange 2, it wouldn't be surprising to see Mr. Fantastic referenced in the next 2023s film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania.

Sequel to 2015's Ant-Man and 2018s Ant-Man and The Wasp, the upcoming film will be released on February 17, 2023. It will see Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne. The film also stars several other notable actors, including Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, Michael Douglas, and more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora