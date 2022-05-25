MCU fans react to Thor's new tattoo tribute to Loki in 'Love and Thunder' trailer: Easter egg explained

The most recent trailer for Marvel's upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder, came with many surprises for the fans, especially for people who love MCU's Loki. Fans were overwhelmed by the appearances of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster and Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, as well as Marvel's cosmic entities. Taika Waititi's comedic additions to the film also added to the excitement.

The action-packed upcoming film is all set to see God of Thunder and his ex-girlfriend, Jane, teaming up to fight the enemy of Gods, Gorr. It would be mesmerizing to see how the two will bring the big bad guy to his knees. However, there's one more thing that could be seen in the film, and the eagle-eyed fans have already spotted it in the 90 seconds trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder. When Russell Crowe's Zeus demands Thor to strip off the clothes from his body, a huge tattoo resembling God of Mischief's iconic helmet is seen on his back. Apart from this, a second tattoo above the horned helmet was seen too, that says 'RIP LOKI.'

Thor's tattoo obviously signifies the love and importance the God of Mischief has in his heart. But the fun part was when a set of photos of Chris Hemsworth while shooting for Thor: Ragnarok went viral all over the internet. At the time, the actor was seen sporting the 'RIP LOKI' tattoo on his arm. The tattoo, though, was never seen in the movie.

Thor tattooed Loki's helmet on his back as a tribute to him

We are familiar with the fact that Loki and the God of Thunder never had a smooth relationship in the MCU. It's also very well known that the God of Mischief hasn't been a loyal brother and never missed a chance to betray Thor. But by the end of Thor: Ragnarok, the two brothers successfully eliminated their differences. Just when things were going to be alright between the duo, the post-credit scenes of the film saw the arrival of Thanos' ship. Later, Loki's death at the hands of Thanos ruined everything for Thor, taking away the only family member he had left.

While the God of Thunder thinks that his brother is dead, another version from a different timeline still exists on his timeline and is working with the TVA (Time Variance Authority). As of now, we don't have any clue about Loki making an appearance in the upcoming blockbuster film. However, we can still keep our hopes high and see whether the Marvel character will be seen in a cameo.

What the fans have to say about God of Thunder's new tattoo

Thor is still unaware that another version of his brother is, in fact, alive. Not only that, this version of God of Mischief has seen everything that MCU's Loki went through, including his death. His death also broke Thor in an emotional sense. Thor getting a tattoo on his body as a tribute to his brother is emotional for MCU fans, so it's no wonder that the community has a lot to say about it on social media.

New Rockstars @NewRockstars When you realize Thor has his brother's helmet tattooed on his back, with "RIP LOKI" written above it. When you realize Thor has his brother's helmet tattooed on his back, with "RIP LOKI" written above it. 💔 https://t.co/yz5qEngQ9D

Chef Big Dog @BorkEternal THOR HAS A BACK TATTOO OF LOKI’S HELMET IN HIS MEMORY



Taika you’re insane THOR HAS A BACK TATTOO OF LOKI’S HELMET IN HIS MEMORY Taika you’re insane https://t.co/GkO9vbBflQ

boop @zzzulfah THOR HAS A LOKI TATTOO ON HIS BACK???? I'M CRYING HE LOVES HIS BROTHER SO MUCH THOR HAS A LOKI TATTOO ON HIS BACK???? I'M CRYING HE LOVES HIS BROTHER SO MUCH 😭😭😭 https://t.co/1VbFDGAF2m

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released worldwide on July 8, 2022. We are less than two months away from experiencing the next Phase 4 MCU project in theaters.

Edited by Somava