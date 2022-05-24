'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer breakdown: Will Thor and Zeus team-up against Gorr the God Butcher in comics?

After waiting for our fair share of time, we finally have a new trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder. We last saw Thor walk off with the Guardians taking some time off after the events in Avengers: Endgame. Taika Waititi's second go at the God of Thunder resumes his journey of self-discovery and recovery.

There were several new revelations to look up to, but fans were most eager about the first look of Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, and with the first look, we have to say, it looks very promising.

Breaking down the new trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder

1) Korg tells the tale to the people of Indigarr

Thor: God of Thunder #1 (Image via Marvel Comics)

At the very beginning of the trailer, Korg is seen narrating the tale of the mighty God of Thunder to the people of Indigarr. In the comics, the Sky Lords of Indigarr provided rain to the residents of Indigarr upon their prayers. But after getting mutilated by Gorr the God Butcher, there was no one on the planet to shower the residents with rain. In a moment of weakness, one resident prayed to Thor for rain, and his prayers were miraculously answered.

Thor was successful in healing the dying planet. However, he wondered about the absence of its Gods. With some digging, he found out that they were murdered by a creature known as Gorr the God Butcher, and the Sky Lords of Indigarr became one of the first entities that Thor would avenge. This story should mark the starting point of the rivalry between Thor and Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder.

2) Jane Foster holding Mjölnir

Thor: The Dark World Prelude #2 (Image via Marvel Comics)

We then see Jane Foster in New Asgard holding Mjölnir, proving that she is worthy of the mighty hammer. It was revealed that when Mjölnir was broken into pieces by Hela, the pieces mysteriously transformed Foster into the Mighty Thor. She was blessed with the superpowers of Thor to fight her struggles.

Marvel has also confirmed that her battle with breast cancer will be an essential part of Thor: Love and Thunder. In comics, her transformation into Mighty Thor comes with its advantages. While Jane's chemotherapy gets eradicated when she's holding Mjölnir, her sickness strikes back whenever she lets go. This detail can turn out to be an intriguing plot in the movie.

3) The first look at Gorr the God Butcher

Thor: God of Thunder #5 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Fans are incredibly excited to see how Christian Bale plays the menacing Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. The monochrome look of the evil entity was successful in capturing the allure of the supervillain from the comics, and we are excited to see how it plays out in live-action.

In the comics, Gorr's unanswered prayers made him a threat to every godly entity. His hatred towards the Gods began when his family was obliterated with the entire planet, and no God came to his rescue. "The only one's who Gods care about is themselves," the villain narrates as he steps into the picture.

4) Who will be Valkyrie's queen?

The Avengers (1963) #83 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Thor: Ragnarok has given the audience a lot to look up to when it comes to Valkyrie's love life. The character came out as bisexual in the film, and fans are excited to see how this plays out in Thor: Love and Thunder. While there are a lot of characters worthy of the role, fans specifically want Jane Foster to fill it.

At the 2019 Comic-Con, actress Tessa Thompson's teaser did not reveal the identity of her queen, but fans are hoping that Valkyrie's romantic interest turns out to be Foster. Thompson also added:

"As new king, she needs to find her queen. That will be her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted."

5) Thor and Zeus team up against Gorr the God Butcher

Avengers: No Road Home #4 (Image via Marvel Comics)

The God of heavens, sky, and weather, the almighty Zeus, may team up with the God of Thunder to fight Gorr the God Butcher. In comics, Zeus acted as a mentor for Thor, and this detail can be an essential element in their relationship in Thor: Love and Thunder. Both of these characters are literal gods and face the danger that is Gorr. However, a team-up with Zeus, the God of Olympians, may make things easier for Thor.

Zeus' entrance to the Marvel Cinematic Universe could mean many things for the upcoming features. He is a strong character inspired by the Greek gods, and he also seems to have a flawless Greek accent. Fans are particularly intrigued about his role in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Matt Ramos @therealsupes The final battle of Thor Love and Thunder will be INSANE! The final battle of Thor Love and Thunder will be INSANE! https://t.co/Cd6NhhKQ63

Thor: Love and Thunder hits the big screens on July 8, and we couldn't be more excited. There are many fascinating details that will get resolved in the movie and multiple interesting characters and plotlines that we will get to see for the first time in live-action.

