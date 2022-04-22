10 best Thor comics explored amid Thor: Love and Thunder hype

Thor as a superhero has been a household name since the 60s. However, he had a bit of a rocky start in the MCU. His first solo film did decent enough amongst fans, but the sequel was poorly received.

The writers couldn't decide whether to keep him closer to his character from the comics (stoic, serious, Shakesperean) or comedic. Then came Taika Waititi, who chose to lean into the humor.

In the comics, however, Thor wasn't much one for comedy. That role was relegated to his supporting cast of characters like Volstagg.

He had some fantastic stories that truly made him one of the greatest heroes. A god born in Asgard, the price becomes the protector of Midgard (Earth) and an Avenger with a human identity.

Ten best Thor comics to read

1) Siege

Siege sees Norman Osbourn manipulate events that allow a military siege against Asgard (Image via Marvel Comics)

Brian Michael Bendis is rated one of the top comic book writers in the modern era. With stories like House of M, Secret Invasion, and Dark Avengers, it was only a matter of time before he brought Thor into his own major event.

Siege sees Norman Osbourn manipulate events that allow a military siege against Asgard. Most importantly, Osbourn is able to recruit his Dark Avengers to attack Asgard.

In this event, Captain America leads his team of Avengers into battle to defend Asgard and support his fellow Avenger. Steve Rogers passes his mantle as Captain America to Bucky Barnes by the end.

The God of Thunder assists Rogers and Stark with the "50-State Initiative" that promised every state in America would have its own team of Avengers.

2) Volume 3 by J. Michael Straczynski

Thor and Iron Man have a rocky start (Image via Marvel Comics)

Before the events of Mark Millar's Civil War, Thor was killed. In the Civil War story, Tony Stark clones the God of Thunder in hopes of turning the tide.

This little act doesn't sit well with the latter when he returns to the land of the living. J. Michael Straczynski writes a pleasant little exchange between Stark and Thor where the clone is discussed.

Bringing Odin's son back from the dead after the events of Ragnarok was no easy task, but J. Michael Straczynski was tasked with doing so. Along with bringing the Asgardian prince back, he had to work with the destruction of Asgard.

This meant that the prince had to rebuild his kingdom, which saw the realm find a home in Braxton, Oklahoma. On Earth.

3) Goddess of Thunder

Make way for a new Thor (Image via Marvel Comics)

Jason Aaron had a significantly long tenure with the God of Thunder. One of his more notable story arcs was in the wake of Thor becoming unworthy of lifting Mjolnir. Then came a Lady Thor, which split fans evenly with their first impressions. However, the character's fanbase also grew.

A longtime love interest, Jane Foster turned out to be behind the helmet. This is an important story to check out before Love and Thunder hits theaters, as it promises to be an enormous influence on the film's story.

4) The Surtur Saga

Loki, Odin, and Thor (Image via Marvel Comics)

One of the most impactful stories for the God of Thunder was seen in the 80s under scribe Walt Simonson. Surtur, the Fire Giant, would become the God of Thunder's most foreboding villain for some time.

When Surtur put Midgard (Earth) into a second ice age, Thor had to find his way back with his friends and put a stop to the assault.

Simonson's cleverness with storytelling and his artistic talent alone solidifies this tale in the Marvel canon. This story also sees Loki prove to be a hero, as it is because of him that the tide turns against Surtur, allowing the good guys to prevail.

5) God of Thunder

The God Butcher (Images via Marvel Comics)

The first tale penned by Jason Aaron and the one that would pave the way for Jane Foster to pick up Mjolnir. This arc introduced fans to The God Butcher, possibly the strongest villain the God of Thunder has ever faced.

Gorr had the goal of killing all the gods from Asgard. It eventually took three Thors from different time periods to end his killing spree.

This is another comic that promises to influence Love and Thunder, making it worth picking up. However, readers should not expect to see the same humorous Thor the MCU brings. The comics are vastly different in tone from the movies.

6) Disassembled

Odinson gets disassembled (Image via Marvel Comics)

Not just meant as a literary contrast to "Avengers: Assemble," the Disassembled story by Michael Oeming was the conclusion to the Ragnarok epic. It was also a deconstruction of the mightiest Avenger.

This tale took a look at Odinson's history and Ragnarok as an eternal cycle that the hero had a choice to end. However, the consequences of stopping such a cycle would be lasting.

7) Mangog

Mangog is was one of Jack Kirby's creations (Images via Marvel Comics)

Everybody knows Stan Lee and Jack Kirby built the blueprint for the Marvel Universe. Mangog was one of Kirby's creations and was one of the earliest villains for the Norse God of Thunder.

He is fueled by an insurmountable level of hatred for Odin, thinking he is responsible for the destruction of his kind. Odin needs help from his son to do anything against this monster.

8) The Ballad of Beta Ray Bill

Beta Ray Bill (Image via Marvel Comics)

Created by Walt Simonson, Beta Ray Bill didn't start as a friend to the Thunder God. After Surtur destroyed their home, Thor's people chose this Korbinite to be their champion.

His first encounter with the Norse God saw them battle. Beta Ray Bill proved to be the victor and proved worthy by lifting Mjolnir. This granted him Odinson's powers.

Bill showed the Prince of Asgard, and the readers, what it truly meant to be worthy. He showed the Avenger how arrogant he was and how to be better. They would become friends shortly after and go on adventures with each other.

9) Ages of Thunder

A more graphic story with blood (Image via Marvel Comics)

Matt Fraction (Fantastic Four, Inhumanity, Hawkeye) started his run on the God of Thunder with a story before his days with the Avengers. Ages of Thunder sees the Asgardian prince deal with frost giants and enchantresses.

Fans get to see what kind of hijinks the Thunder God got into long before he ever heard the name, Donald Blake.

Fraction has a different perspective on this hero, as he often does with the heroes he writes. This story shows a bloodier and more graphic side than fans are used to, but it is fitting for the character. Worth a read.

10) King Thor

Odinson ascends to the throne (Image via Marvel Comics)

Jason Aaron continues his epic in the far-flung future. A desolate future where the once prince is now king of Asgard and one of the last living beings in the entire universe.

Aaron's final story for this character serves as the perfect bookend. It also allows him to team up with artist Esad Ribi once more to conclude the story they started with God of Thunder.

This story looks at the double-edged blade that is immortality while pitting the king against his adopted brother. Loki wields a weapon the former is all too familiar with, All-Black the Necrosword. A desolate future, indeed.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer