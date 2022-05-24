Why MCU changed Gorr the God Butcher's look for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'? Possible reasons behind Christian Bale's non-comic accurate look

Thor: Love and Thunder is Marvel's upcoming addition to its Phase 4, making its way to theatres on July 8. With the recently dropped trailer for one of the most anticipated movies of the year, fans couldn't resist talking about a few changes that have been spotted regarding the look of Thor baddie, Gorr the God Butcher.

Following the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer launch, the internet was flooded with a lot of appreciation from fans worldwide. However, several fans also seemed disappointed to see Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher look. Well, in this post, we will be discussing what could be the theories behind the changed appearance of God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First look at Christian Bale as Gorr The God Butcher in ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’. First look at Christian Bale as Gorr The God Butcher in ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’. https://t.co/KMEkSqK3yB

Exploring the reasons behind MCU's Gorr the God Butcher's changed appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder

The God Butcher, whom we saw in the trailer, has a few changes from his comic book appearance. The one in the comic book doesn't have a nose, wears a black robe, and has tentacles that run from his head and come down to his shoulders. In short, he looks more horrifying in the comics. Hence, according to fans, the upcoming film isn't doing justice to the comic book character.

Gorr has made a few appearances in the trailer, where we've also seen him saying his famous line, "All gods must die." When he was seen for the first time in the trailer, everyone familiar with his comic book avatar started talking about his distinguished look. In the film, he has a nose, and his body is painted in grey and white, and the presence of tentacles is also not visible.

This may be due to saving the CGI (computer-generated imagery) cost because, of course, a lot of computer-related work would be needed to come up with an exact copy of the comic book character. Secondly, Christian Bale is a famous actor with a brilliant face, so the filmmakers might want fans to appreciate Christian Bale's version of Gorr the God Butcher. Thirdly, Gorr's comic book appearance resembles Davy Jones of Pirates of the Caribbean. Hence, to avoid such clashes, changes might have been made to the character.

The creator of Gorr the God Butcher, Jason Aaron, spoke about the refurbished look of the comic book character:

"We haven't even gotten the first official look at the movie version of Gorr the God Butcher yet. I've seen some concerns online about Gorr's design, based on glimpses of the character's action figure. As the guy who co-created him, along with Esad, I'll just say that it wasn't Gorr's nose (or lack thereof) that made him the tragic and deeply disturbed God Butcher that he was. Trust in the face of Christian Bale. Need I remind you, it's a pretty goddamn talented face," as per Comicbook."

In all honesty, Marvel Studios has diverted away from the source material in the past. However, the changes are not always bad. Even with all the alterations, it's safe to say that Gorr would still be an interesting MCU character, and Thor: Love and Thunder would be a movie that you may not be disappointed with.

