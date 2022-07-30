How MCU could use Kang the Conqueror connection with Apocalypse from comics to introduce the latter: Phase 7 theory explored

The dynasty of Kang the Conqueror is about to begin its reign in the MCU.

At the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige officially announced that the multi-versal Conqueror is the big bad of the current saga, aptly titled The Multiverse Saga. The villain, played by Jonathan Majors, is set to appear in the upcoming Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Meanwhile, the Marvel universe is expanding in other directions, as the final episode of Ms. Marvel introduced Kamala Khan as the first mutant to appear in the MCU. However, Kamala is probably not the only mutant to be present in MCU’s prime timeline.

Other mutants might already be present. One of them is En Sabah Nur aka Apocalypse, the first mutant and the arch enemy of X-Men, born 5000 years ago in ancient Egypt.

Following the SDCC announcement, fans could not help but imagine the immense potential of the two villains - Apocalypse and Kang - collaborating or contesting each other's powers. Hardcore Marvel fans know for a fact that the two heavy hitters share deep connections as their histories are intertwined with each other.

Kang travels back in time to make Apocalypse the heir to his dynasty

As per the comics, the history of Kang the Conqueror is rather complex, with multiple versions of the time-traveling villain existing in different dimensions. We focus on Nathaniel Richards aka Kang of Earth – 6311 who is the descendant of genius scientist Reed Richards and possibly also the descendant of Dr. Victor Von Doom.

Hailing from the 30th century, Nathaniel discovered the time machine of Dr. Doom, which he used to travel back in time to ancient Egypt. Here, he would wage war against the pharaohs of 2960 B.C. Egypt and conquer the Egyptian kingdom, renaming himself Rama – Tut, the emperor of Egypt.

Rama - Tut acts like any sterotypical comic villain, claiming himself to be a god among people, razing statues of old gods and building shrines of his own. This angers the ancient Egyptian god of the moon, Khonshu. The time-displaced West Coast Avengers find themselves against Rama. The pharaoh defeats the Avengers and leaves them to die. However, Khonshu revives them and they team up.

Since Kang belongs to the future, he knows about En Sabah Nur, the first mutant who existed at the same time as his reign. He tries to abduct En Sabah Nur only to be stopped by Fantastic Four (who get lost in time), time traveler Doctor Strange, and the West Coast Avengers. Together, they defeat Rama but the time traveler goes back to the future.

1/2 Man, 1/2 Amazin' @_JoshAlston Moon Knight throwing up the Kang the Conqueror “Rama Tut” Easter egg is beautiful. I’d expect to see Kang references in every MCU project goin forward Moon Knight throwing up the Kang the Conqueror “Rama Tut” Easter egg is beautiful. I’d expect to see Kang references in every MCU project goin forward https://t.co/2lNNgD1jFy

It is uncanny how the biggest enemy of the Avengers and the X-Men are connected to each other. The story could easily be panned out in MCU in phase 7. Maybe Marvel has already started embedding the Rama-Tut version of Kang. An Easter Egg in Moon Knight shows a sphinx in the tomb of Alexander, who looks very similar to the conqueror.

We know that the two Avengers films Avenger: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will end phase 6 of MCU. The Rama – Tut storyline could be the perfect launch pad for the next big bad, Apocalypse.

Only time will tell what Marvel Studios has in store for the two behemoths. While Apocalypse still has a lot of time to appear in MCU, Kang will be seen in Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray and others.

