What happened in Marvel's Secret Wars? Possible trademark leak backs rumor about Doctor Doom's imminent MCU debut

The mother of all crossovers, Marvel’s Secret Wars, is right across the horizon. Comic book and pop culture enthusiasts are in seventh heaven thanks to San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Marvel launched trailers for two of their animated shows, starting with I am Groot, starring our favorite little tree friend, and the other show being Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which is different from the MCU’s continuity.

While there have not been any official announcements at Comic-Con regarding the future of MCU, the coveted Hall H event is just a few hours away. The hustle and bustle of Comic-Con has not distracted eagle-eyed Marvel fans who continue to scour the dark depths of the internet for new revelations. Hours ago, a Reddit thread that spread like wildfire was reported to throw light at the future of MCU.

The thread is supposed to be a receipt for filing trademarks for titles that could possibly be future Marvel films. Along with revealing the titles of the next Avengers films, the Five Trademarks teases the mystery of a new Captain America film, as well as the debut of a formidable supervillain and anti-hero.

After Infinity saga comes the Multiverse saga with Avengers: Secret Wars as the big crossover event

Phase Five here we go.



Trademark filings:



AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER

MULTIVERSE SAGA

THUNDERBOLTS



On the Reddit thread, r/LeaksAndRumors user u/LongJonSiIver posted Marvel’s trademark files which include Avengers: Secret Wars, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Captain America: New World Order, Multiverse Saga, and Thunderbolts. Fans are excited to see their favorite Marvel events come to the big screen.

The most exciting news is Avengers: The Secret Wars. Throughout its history, Marvel has seen three Secret Wars. The original was the 12-issue series of 1984 created by Jim Shooter that saw the Avengers (Iron-Man, Captain America, Hawkeye, Hulk, and others), X-Men (Cyclops, Professor X, Storm, Wolverine, and others), Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, She-Hulk, Fantastic four and several other heroes transported to the Battleworld by a cosmic entity named The Beyonder.

They were soon joined by heavy hitter villains like Ultron, Kang, Doctor Doom, Magneto, Doctor Octopus, and several others.

"I am from beyond! Slay your enemies and all that you desire shall be yours! Nothing you dream of is impossible for me to accomplish!”

The famous voice of The Beyonder opens the secret wars where the heroes and villains are divided into factions and engage in the battle of a lifetime. The event concludes with Doctor Doom stealing the powers from The Beyonder, the heroes winning the combat, while our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man receives his classic Symbiote suit.

Cosmic Marvel @cosmic_marvel New trademarks for ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ and ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ were officially filed on Friday, July 22.



Could we get an official announcement during San Diego Comic-Con?



New trademarks for 'Avengers: Secret Wars' and 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' were officially filed on Friday, July 22.

The sequel to the first wars saw The Beyonder living among mortals and analysing their psyches. The second Wars saw heroes and villains form an alliance to defeat the cosmic god.

The third Secret Wars of 2015, written by Jonathan Hickman and illustrated by Esad Ribic, saw the multiverses colliding with each other to form an incursion event to form the infamous battlefield ruled by Doctor Doom. The heroes band together, to defeat the all-powerful villain and restore the multiverse.

According to the post, the next phases of the MCU will combine to form the Multiverse Saga. As per the title, the third Secret Wars looks closer to a cinematic adaptation.

Captain America 4 Updates @UpdatesCAP4



The news come one day before Marvel Studios' mega SDCC panel, which is taking place tomorrow.



'CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER' has been trademarked by Marvel Studios in Europe.

There were rumors about the next Captain America film, and as the post suggests, New World Order is the fourth Captain America film, but this time Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will helm the star-spangled shield.

The final episode of Loki has already teased Kang as the big bag of Phase four. He is set to appear in 2023’s Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania. As per the Reddit post, phase 4 could lead to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, where the defenders of Earth could finally come together. Meanwhile, the Thunderbolts, an anti-hero team, could be Marvel’s answer to the Suicide Squad.

