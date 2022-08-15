5 lesser-known facts about Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is an upcoming Marvel project that will mark the MCU debut of She Hulk. Created by Jessica Gao, the nine-episode-long action-comedy series will premiere on Disney+ on August 18.

The series revolves around Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in superhero-oriented legal cases, who receives an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner, a.k.a The Hulk, after sustaining a life-threatening injury.

Walters acquires Hulk-like powers, but unlike Banner's Hulk, retains her personality, intelligence, and emotional control while transforming. The series follows her journey as she tries to balance her life as a lawyer and her newly-found superpowers.

Before you watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, check out these lesser-known facts about the upcoming series.

5 facts about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law that you might not know

1) The series will reportedly have a different format compared to Marvel's other series

She-Hulk is set to break new ground in the history of Marvel's series. The series was initially set to be released on August 17, a Wednesday, keeping in tradition with Marvel's other series. It was later moved to Thursdays, beginning August 18.

The series is also expected to have shorter episode lengths compared to most other live-action MCU series. Marvel Studios marketed the series as a half-hour sitcom-style legal comedy, with the goal of making it the most comedic entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

2) The creator of the series was rejected three times by Marvel for other projects

Jessica Gao, the creator of She-Hulk, was rejected three times by Marvel for other projects. Gao is a veteran when it comes to modern-day comedy shows, having previously written episodes of Robot Chicken, Silicon Valley, and Rick and Morty.

She is the writer behind some of the most well-received episodes of Rick and Morty, including the third season's Emmy-winning “Pickle Rick” where scientist Rick Sanchez turned himself into a green pickle, “The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy”, and “Rickmancing the Stone”.

Gao was drawn to the series because She-Hulk is a superhero who is extremely self-aware and known for her fourth wall-breaking meta humor and Deadpool-esque quips. During a press conference, Gao discussed the character's fourth wall break and stated:

“I like to say that she was doing it long before Deadpool or Fleabag.”

3) The series' crew is primarily made up of women

Apart from the writer Jessica Gao, She-Hulk's directors, Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, are also the women behind some of the most well-known sitcoms. They have a history of balancing feminist sensibilities with snappy humor.

Coiro, whose previous work includes Shameless, Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dead to Me, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, will be directing six episodes of the series. Valia, whose previous work includes Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Love, Victor, Never Have I Ever, and Mixed-ish, will be directing the fifth, sixth, and seventh episodes.

The all-female crew also includes the composer Amie Doherty, who is composing the score for the series. She is known for working on projects like DreamWorks' Marooned, Spirit Untamed, Undone, Here and Now, and the Emmy-nominated 2018 documentary Light in the Water.

4) The series will majorly feature the Hulk Thunderclap for the very first time

The Hulk Thunderclap is the signature eardrum-bursting move of the green-hued character. The move was only featured briefly in the MCU's 2008 film The Incredible Hulk, where Edward Norton's Hulk used it to put out helicopter fire.

In She-Hulk, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner will be teaching this signature move to his cousin. Jennifer Walters nearly knocks Bruce down when she tries this trick. Walters will also be seen using this trademark move in a later instance during the series.

5) The series will have a number of cameos, including that of Daredevil

She-Hulk will continue the tradition of MCU cameos. Since Jennifer Walters specializes in superhero-oriented legal cases, it is only natural that a number of Marvel characters are likely to feature in its episodes.

Among the returning characters are Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, a.k.a. The Hulk, and Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination, who first appeared in The Incredible Hulk and last appeared in CGI form in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where he dueled Supreme Sorcerer Wong.

Benedict Wong will also reprise his role as Supreme Sorcerer Wong.

Eugene Patilio, a.k.a Frog-Man, will be making his first on-screen appearance with the series. Charlie Cox is also set to reprise his role as blind lawyer Matt Murdock and his red-suited heroic alter ego Daredevil.

The character was reintroduced to the MCU as Peter Parker's lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home after the Marvel Netflix series titled Daredevil was canceled in 2018, and then removed from Netflix following Disney regaining the license for the character in March 2022.

Jessica Jones is also rumored to have made a cameo with Krysten Ritter reprising the role of the private investigator for superheroes.

Don't forget to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on August 18 only on Disney+.

