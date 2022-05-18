Who is Marvel's Frog Man? Origin explored amid possible debut in MCU's She-Hulk series

Marvel's Frog Man, aka Eugene Patilio, is ready to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first trailer for Disney Plus' original series, She-Hulk, has just landed, and the audience has already spotted the interesting character.

It was not easy to spot Frog Man because of the dark shot. However, nothing could stop Marvel fans from even noticing the small details in the trailer. Now that we know which character is marking his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would be fun to see which actor will be portraying that role in She-Hulk.

Frog-Man is a superhero operating in a green and yellow costume in the comic book. However, it would be exciting to see whether the character will be portrayed as a hero or a supervillain in the upcoming series.

Exploring the origin of Frog Man

Frog Man, aka Eugene Patilio, was created by J. M. DeMatteis, and the character made his first appearance in Marvel Team-Up #121 in 1982. He is the son of Rosie and Vincent Patilio, a criminal-minded inventor who committed several crimes using self-invented spring shoes. After he went to jail for his crimes, Rosie had to take on the responsibilities of the family. However, being the sole bread earner of the family, she, along with her son, Eugene, led a good life. They didn't face any financial crisis until Rosie died of cancer.

After his mother's death, Eugene had to take on a part-time job to earn a living for his remaining family. So, he wasn't able to entirely focus on his studies. One day, he discovered a costume from his father's closet that Vincent used to wear while committing his villainous deeds disguised as the Leap Frog.

Frog Man is the son of supervillain, Leap Frog (Image via Marvel)

After getting his father's costume, Eugene tried it on and took on the identity of Frog Man. He also vowed to clean up his family's reputation by fighting against evil. However, his father was against him being a superhero.

After taking on the identity of Frog Man, he also assisted Captain America and intended to join Defenders, but he failed. Seeing his dedication, Spider-Man motivated him to form a superhero team of his own by involving the former villain The Toad and the Spider-Kid. Ultimately, the team was named Misfits.

In his path to fighting evil, Eugene was caught by Alyosha Kravinoff, son of Kraven the Hunter. Alyosha kept him with the other animals he captured to fulfill his sadistic pleasure. Not only this, but he also drugged all of the animals and fought them to prove his superiority.

Besides this, Eugene helped the Avengers fight U.L.T.I.M.A.T.U.M and Flag-Smasher, who attacked the United Nations headquarters during the Spider-Island event.

Everything We Know About She-Hulk TV Show

She-Hulk is an upcoming Disney+ series that sees Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm The official poster for ‘SHE-HULK’ has been released. The official poster for ‘SHE-HULK’ has been released. https://t.co/0LBN2pzody

The TV show will air its first episode on August 17, 2022, followed by eight more episodes. Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9 will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia will oversee episodes 5, 6 and 7.

Jessica Gao serves as the head writer for the series. The official synopsis of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reads:

"The show follows Jennifer Walters, as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. "

The nine-episode series will feature several MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/The Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao are the executive producers. Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth serve as co-executive producers.

