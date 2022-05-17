When is She-Hulk releasing on Disney Plus? Details explored as release date is leaked

Marvel Studios' She-Hulk is one of Disney Plus's most anticipated shows and its buzz keeps on increasing. Fans have been waiting to see Dr. Bruce Banner back on screen after his outing in Avengers: Endgame. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe want the studios to bring Bruce back to his normal human form for the show, which seems like a possibility looking at a few leaked images and the teasers.

However, the release date and Tatiana Maslany's version of She-Hulk have also been leaked, sources say. MCU always tries to keep things under wraps, but they often get leaked.

The community still appreciates Disney's efforts to maintain secrecy about the shows, even if some of the plots gets leaked by leakers.

She-Hulk release date gets leaked on Disney Plus UK site

This time around, the release date has gotten leaked before any official announcement. However, the leak did not arrive from illegitimate sources.

Disney Plus' UK site itself accidentally revealed it in a blog about upcoming Marvel Studios shows and movies coming to the platform.

The release date was revealed on the blog (Image via Disney UK)

The show was listed under "Who are the characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe who will have their TV series on Disney+?", alongside names like Ms. Marvel, Secret Invasion, and Ironheart. She-Hulk received a release date of August 17, 2022, right around the corner when Ms. Marvel ends. However, the date reveal was later deleted as the UK site realized the blunder they had committed.

Alongside the release date, the plot synopsis of the show was also leaked, which offers more details into the show that fans of the MCU have been waiting for. The plot summary reads as:

This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.

The plot summary reveals how Jennifer turned into the green monster. It was also confirmed that Tim Roth from The Incredible Hulk will reprise his role as The Abomination on the show. Although Edward Norton was replaced by Mark Ruffalo in The Avengers, The Incredible Hulk still remains in the MCU canon.

As the date and plot synopsis are leaked, fans continue to ponder if they will get 2 episodes on the premiere day of She-Hulk, just like WandaVision and Loki, or if they will be left with one episode to experience.

Although there has been no confirmation or leak about the number of episodes, the Marvel fan base is awaiting the arrival of Ms. Marvel on June 8 to Disney+.

