Marvel celebrates its female superheroes with free online comics

Marvel is celebrating its female superheroes with a line of free online comics.

However, these comics will only be available to subscribers of Marvel Unlimited, the franchise's official digital comics subscription service. Apart from the free comics, the service also offers over 29,000 other titles for fans to read.

Subscribers will only have access to four free comics that star She-Hulk, Jane Foster's Thor, Kamala Khan and America Chavez.

The introductory story arcs will be available from April 1 to April 25.

For new fans, reading the introductory story arcs of the aforementioned superheroes is a great way to learn about their pasts. The comics will also help fans understand how their beloved female superheroes came into existence.

The 4 free Marvel comic books that celebrate its female superheroes

Whenever she chooses, America Chavez can call upon the power of creation to strengthen her physical capabilities and open dimensional portals (Image via Marvel Comics, MC)

The celebration starts with America Chavez. Coming from artist Karlo Gomez and writer Kalinda Vazquez, America Chavez: Made In The USA (2021, #1-5) showcases who Chavez is and how far she is willing to go to protect those she loves.

Interestingly, America Chavez is confirmed to appear in the upcoming movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Getting to know this underrated character before the movie is released is a great idea.

Unlimited subscribers will have access to four different free comics starring female superheroes and their origins (Image via MC)

Jane Foster's Thor is the second female superhero that is being celebrated. Coming from Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman, Thor (2014, #1-5) will see Foster lifting Mjolnir and transforming into a new version of the Asgardian superhero.

Jane Foster's Thor is set to appear in MCU's Thor Love and Thunder later this year.

Next up is Kamala Khan, a shapeshifting hero who recently discovered her superpowers. In Ms. Marvel (2014, #1-5), from G Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona, Khan discovers the dangers of her powers and unlocks their secrets.

Last but not least is Jennifer Walters or She-Hulk. The character is another version of the beloved Hulk. She-Hulk (2014, #1-6), from Charles Soule and Javier Poule, tells the story of how Walters balances between being a superhero and a legal attorney.

As mentioned earlier, readers can celebrate these characters by reading their free comic books after getting an Unlimited subscription.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh