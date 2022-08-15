What time will She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 Episode 1 air on Disney Plus? Details explored

Disney's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the third of Marvel Studios' three live-action shows this year, is coming soon to the streaming platform. Following in the footsteps of some of its predecessors, the show will introduce us to a brand new hero.

With Ms. Marvel premiering in June and I Am Groot in August, Disney has had a packed schedule. It does not get any easier because She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is also set to debut on the streaming platform this month.

What is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law all about? Is there a synopsis for the premiere episode of the series?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is another Marvel spin-off that will specifically deal with the story of The Hulk. But the only difference is this is She-Hulk, the cousin of The Hulk, our favorite superhero from the MCU.

This new approach that Disney has recently taken is in tune with its recent spin-off projects. It will add new villains to the MCU line-up and bring back characters from the past.

This much-anticipated Disney+ series will tell the story of Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk. As Walters navigates her career in law, she must also try and manage to keep under control her new Hulk-like powers and use them when needed.

We do not have an official synopsis for the first episode of the series yet, but here is the official synopsis for the series, which Disney has released:

“In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) — an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases — must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.”

You can also watch the trailer of She-Hulk here, which was released on July 24, 2022:

The trailer opens with Hulk blowing an air horn at his cousin. Although that changes the sleeping Jennifer into the She-Hulk, Bruce is not satisfied yet. Throughout the trailer, we see him trying to train her, and she is acing it all.

When will the Disney+ series air?

The series now has an official release date. It will arrive on the Disney+ streaming platform this Thursday, August 18, 2022. This deviates from Marvel's usual Wednesday release schedule. New episodes of She-Hulk will drop on Disney+ every Thursday. Each episode will be of roughly half an hour, including the credits.

There are nine episodes in total, meaning the series will spill into October because the release is in late August. As usual, new episodes will hit the streaming platform around 12:01 a.m. PST or 3:01 a.m. EST.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will drop season 1 episode 1 on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 12 p.m. PT or 3 p.m. ET.

Directed by Amit Chaudhuri, the Marvel spin-off stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the She-Hulk, and, of course, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner or our beloved Marvel superhero Hulk.

Don't forget to tune in to Disney to catch the show this Thursday.

Edited by Piyush Bisht