Fans thrilled to see Daredevil in new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer

Marvel has unveiled the second trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 (SDCC). It features a memorable cameo appearance from Daredevil, which has further increased hype among fans on social media.

Many have taken to Twitter to talk about the trailer and its visual aesthetics, among many other things.

Marvel fans have been enjoying a great weekend, with many teasers and trailers, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at SDCC 2022. Without further ado, read on to find out more reactions on Twitter to the official trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Twitter reacts to Daredevil's appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's trailer

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss the latest trailer for the much-anticipated She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Many spoke about Daredevil's cameo, while others praised various aspects of the trailer. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

She-Hulk Updates @shehuIkupdates #SheHulk #SDCC She Hulk and Daredevil appear to be having a fight in the new trailer! She Hulk and Daredevil appear to be having a fight in the new trailer! 😳 #SheHulk #SDCC https://t.co/4gO1eypNjN

Apart from the Daredevil's cameo, fans spoke about their love for Tatiana Maslany and her lead character from the show. Many expressed unbridled excitement for the series, which will air on Disney+ on August 17, 2022. It will have a total of nine episodes, with the finale set to premiere on October 12.

A quick look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's new trailer

The new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer showcases the return of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, who trains Jennifer Walters — a young, intelligent lawyer with an expertise in dealing with cases involving superheroes.

It shows Banner's Hulk teaching Walters numerous fighting and training techniques to increase physical strength. However, the highlight of the trailer is in the final 5-7 seconds, which showcases Daredevil in what appears to be a fight scene with Walters.

Overall, the trailer has a lighthearted feel that would make for an entertaining viewing experience.

A synopsis of the series on Rotten Tomatoes reads:

''Jennifer Walters has a complicated life as a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.''

Earlier this year, Marvel dropped a trailer that received mixed reactions from fans on social media. The second one released at the SDCC 2022 seems to have garnered more positive reviews from fans.

More details about the show's cast

The upcoming superhero comedy series stars Tatiana Maslany in the lead role, along with Mark Ruffalo and Ginger Gonzaga, among many others, in crucial supporting roles.

Maslany has appeared in a number of shows and films over the years, including the award-winning series The Orphan Black, Being Erica, Heartland, Eastern Promises, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also features several other prominent stars, including:

Jameela Jamil as Titania

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia

Benedict Wong as Wong

Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky

The show is helmed by Jessica Gao, who's best known for her work on popular shows like Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, and Star Wars: Detours, and many more. For her work on Rick and Morty's memorable Pickle Rick episode, she won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program.

Fans can watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ on August 17, 2022.

