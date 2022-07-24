''This is going to hurt so much'': Marvel fans get emotional as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser drops at SDCC 2022

Marvel's much-awaited Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has dropped its official teaser at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The thrilling two-minute long teaser offers a peek into the numerous events set to unfold in the Black Panther sequel.

There is also a special tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020. Following the release, many emotional fans took to Twitter to praise various aspects of the teaser, while also mourning the death of Boseman. One user said that the late actor's tribute scene from the film is ''going to hurt so much.''

Without further ado, read further to find out more reactions on Twitter.

SDCC 2022: Fans praise Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser

Several fans seemed quite enthusiastic about the film as they raved about the trailer, its visuals, and the unforgettable Chadwick Boseman tribute, among other things. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser unveiled at the SDCC 2022 event:

alias @itsjustanx The POWER Angela Bassett possesses. Every frame on this trailer is absolutely STUNNING. Can’t wait to watch this on the big screen. #WakandaForever The POWER Angela Bassett possesses. Every frame on this trailer is absolutely STUNNING. Can’t wait to watch this on the big screen. #WakandaForever https://t.co/8gN1jm140U

krist⚡️ @goldloki they really about to hit us with a funeral scene arent they #wakandaforever they really about to hit us with a funeral scene arent they #wakandaforever https://t.co/w4zmZftCvE

ken @wandaslizzie ANGELA BASSETT THE QUEEN THAT YOU ARE #WakandaForever ANGELA BASSETT THE QUEEN THAT YOU ARE #WakandaForever https://t.co/MtCjjfTVNL

Eren | Caboose @CabooseEK Simply incredible trailer. Maybe even one of the best MCU trailers ever. Hyped doesn’t even begin to explain it. #WAKANDAFOREVER Simply incredible trailer. Maybe even one of the best MCU trailers ever. Hyped doesn’t even begin to explain it. #WAKANDAFOREVER https://t.co/l6xgi24prJ

Fans were clearly quite emotional about the film, with many highlighting the tribute scene. Others praised the film's stunning visuals and said that it's one of the best MCU trailers of all time.

A quick look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser

The highly anticipated teaser was dropped at the SDCC 2022. The clip features Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems' cover version of Bob Marley's reggae classic No Woman, No Cry and Kendrick Lamar's Alright.

The teaser showcases several stunning action sequences complimented by gorgeous visuals. Needless to say, the highlight of the teaser is Boseman's tribute scene, which has got all Marvel fans teary-eyed. It shows that the nation of Wakanda is still mourning the death of its beloved king, T'Challa.

More details about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast and plot

Considered one of the most anticipated sequels in recent times, the movie stars Letita Wright as T'Challa's sister and she's expected to play the lead role in the film.

Boseman was initially slated to essay the titular character, but the actor passed away in August 2020. This forced Marvel to make significant changes to their plans. They decided not to recast T'Challa and expanded Wright's role in the film.

Several other prominent actors play pivotal supporting roles in the film, including:

Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia

Winston Duke as M'Baku

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Florence Kasumba as Ayo

Winston Duke as M'Baku

The film is directed by Ryan Coogler, with Coogler partnering with Joe Robert Cole for screenwriting duties. Coogler is best known for Black Panther, Fruitvale Station, and Creed.

Details about the plot are not known at this point. But based on various reports online, the film focuses on the story of Wakandans who unite and try to defend their nation following the death of their king.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters in the US on November 11, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far