Marvel dropped its first trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Tuesday. MCU's eighth television series will premiere on Disney+ on August 17, 2022. Created by Jessica Gao, known for numerous shows like Rick and Morty, Silicon Valley, and Robot Chicken, the show will be part of MCU's Phase Four.

Touted as one of the most anticipated releases of the year, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's trailer already has fans excited. In pivotal roles, it stars several familiar MCU names, including Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo. Read on to learn more about them and their functions.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cast list: Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, and others star in MCU comedy series

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk

Maslany essays the titular character of She-Hulk in the show. She has played numerous memorable characters in television and films over the years, including Orphan Black, for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award, Heartland, The Nativity, and many more. Her most memorable performances in films came in Picture Day and Cas and Dylan.

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk

Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Hulk. Ruffalo first played a role in Joss Whedon's The Avengers, for which he received widespread critical acclaim. Apart from MCU, Ruffalo has carved a distinguished body of work with many memorable roles in films like You Can Count On Me, Begin Again, Zodiac, Shutter Island, and Spotlight. He's also received numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 2010 comedy flick, The Kids Are All Right.

Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination

Tim Roth, who played the role of Emil Blonsky/Abomination in The Incredible Hulk, also reprises his role in the show. Roth is known for his work with Quentin Tarantino on films like Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and The Hateful Eight. He has also been a part of television shows like Fox's Lie to Me, Tin Star, etc.

Benedict Wong as Wong

Benedict Wong plays Blonsky's friend, Wong. Wong is best known for his performances in Netflix's Marco Polo and The Martian. Since Scott Derrickson's Doctor Strange, he's been part of the MCU as Wong. Wong has also played memorable roles in television shows, including Spirit Warriors, Deadly Class, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, etc.

The show also stars Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia.

The series also features Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, and Nicholas Cirillo, whose roles are yet to be revealed.

You can watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ on August 17, 2022.

