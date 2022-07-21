MCU fans concerned about leaked report of MODOK's appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Details explored)

While not officially confirmed yet, there have been some huge rumblings regarding MODOK's appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Since the villain is heavily rumored to appear in the upcoming third film directed by Peyton Reed, fans are a bit concerned about what his role might be and how he might be utilised in the movie.

MODOK is one of Marvel's biggest villains, and with him being in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, there will definitely be some big repercussions. With a recent leak going around talking about his involvement in the movie, fans are a bit concerned seeing as to how bringing him to live-action would even work.

So, with that being said, let's take a look at what MODOK's rumored appearance in the movie and how bringing him to live action might be a difficult task.

Exploring rumors about MODOK's role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

MODOK in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

MODOK's real name is George Tarleton. In the comics, he was created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, and was first introduced in Tales of Suspense #94. Being an AIM employee, he was working for them to create the cosmic cube, but was turned into a mutated human computer by the Scientist Supreme.

With an extremely oversized brain that gave him extreme intelligence, Tarleton had to be placed into a life support vehicle as the experiment proved too much for him. Receiving psychic powers and more, he took over AIM and became its leader.

He was then dubbed MODOK, which translates into the name of Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. He went on to become one of Marvel's biggest villains then, and also one of the goofiest given his look. But he still did cause a lot of havoc and had to deal with the Avengers on many occasions.

The rumored plot leak for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania tells us that MODOK might be an advisor to Kang the Conqueror and will be with him in the Quantum Realm. He will also be reportedly played by Corey Stroll, who also played Yellowjacket in the original Ant-Man.

This is where the fan concerns come along, as many are worried about how the iconic villain might be handled in the film. Many have recently taken been concerned with how recent Marvel villains have been handled, as they have been made to be quite different from their comic book counterparts. If Darren Cross is indeed MODOK in the film, it will be a huge departure from the comics.

Recently, Gorr the God Butcher and Taskmaster were a huge departure from their comic book counterparts, and they didn't really resonate that well with the audience. So, maybe a bit of caution might be needed here.

However, the leak does state that MODOK will end up betraying Kang at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and will have our heroes stuck in there. If anything, that's a characteristic of MODOK that's lifted right from the comics.

EIther way, it will be a while until we get to know what the actual plan is as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released in theaters on February 17, 2023.

