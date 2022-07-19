What projects might get updates at Marvel's 2022 San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) panel? 10 Possible MCU Phase 5 announcements

The highly anticipated pop culture festival, the San Diego Comic-Con, is just around the corner. No other festival is as huge, popular, or as amazing as San Diego Comic-Con. The four-day festival, which is said to attract more than 150,000 people, is the perfect platform for announcing future movies, TV shows, comic books, and much more.

Marvel Studios has taken advantage of this platform and has announced numerous projects be it the title announcement of the projects at work, cast announcements of the upcoming flick, schedule of the next films, and the most loved trailer drops.

This year, fans are anticipating Marvel to bring a bag full of new movies and series and unveil it to the world. Here are the 10 highly anticipated Marvel projects that are likely to be announced at the Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 will start on July 20, which will be the preview day, and will continue till July 25, 2022.

Thunderbolts, Antman, and the next big Avengers crossover are among the big titles that could be announced at the Comic-Con

1) Iron Heart casting, concept art, and release date

It’s been almost three years since our favorite genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist Tony Stark sacrificed his life to save the world. For three years, the mantle of Iron-Man has been unclaimed. It’s only time since someone reclaimed the title.

In December 2020, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige announced the new Disney Plus series Ironheart, based on the life of Riri Williams, a genius girl who makes a suit of armor that rivals that of Iron-Man.

We expect the studios to announce the release date of Iron Heart after the series has gone into production in June 2022. A sneak peek at the concept art and unveiling of the cast of the series is expected to occur at San Diego Comic-Con.

2) Agatha: House of Harkness release date and casting news

CanaryKhan @canary_khan Okay we all know that Agatha: House of Harkness is on the way right? And we all know that Agatha was basically a babysitter for the Fantastic Four? What if Agnes is Bens kids babysitter or something. That’s how we’re introduced to FF. Dumb but a possibility. #AgathaHarkness Okay we all know that Agatha: House of Harkness is on the way right? And we all know that Agatha was basically a babysitter for the Fantastic Four? What if Agnes is Bens kids babysitter or something. That’s how we’re introduced to FF. Dumb but a possibility. #AgathaHarkness https://t.co/vPMLbD9hLB

Fans cannot stop tapping their feet at it’s been Agatha all along. Kathryn Hahn as Agatha in Wanda Vision made fans go gaga with her performance as the nosey neighbor/power-hungry witch.

She is set to reprise the role in her own Disney+ series titled Agatha: House of Harkness. It is reported that Jac Schaeffer is set to be the executive producer along with the writers of the acclaimed Wanda Vision series.

The series is set to go into production in January 2023 and fans deserve to know the casting update of the series. Marvel is set to announce its release date at the comic-com.

3) Thunderbolts announcement

It’s high time Marvel ditched their predictable pattern of creating goody two-shoe heroes and going off the charts. That is what Marvel is considering with Thunderbolts. The anti-hero team consists of members with not-so-straight moral compasses.

The MCU has teased Valentina Allegra de Fontaine aka Val recruiting members for Thunderbolts. She lent a helping hand to John Walker in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while she misdirected Yelena Belova to hunt Clint Barton in Hawkeye.

While other members like Baron Zemo, Ghost, Taskmaster, and Abomination can see themselves working together in Thunderbolts. While the studios have not officially announced Thunderbolts, San Diego is the perfect time to unveil the infamous ant-hero team.

4) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania casting news

Subhaan Khan @SubhanKhan_157

#MarvelStudios (Rumor) in AntMan and The Wasp Quantumania Cassie ends up getting quantum powers and becomes the Stinger in #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania (Rumor) in AntMan and The Wasp Quantumania Cassie ends up getting quantum powers and becomes the Stinger in #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #MarvelStudios https://t.co/piZh10bV5X

Antman's three-quel is surely going to get bigger and better. For starters, the movie will officially unveil the potential big bad of the next phase, Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

Fans are in the dark about Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne’s journey through the quantum realm. Rumors suggest A-list actors like Bill Murry and Jim Carrey are in the film’s roster. Antman 3 will release on February 17, 2023 yet fans are unaware of the cast list. It is reported that Kevin Feige will talk about Quantumania at the San Diego convention.

5) Young Avengers announcement

Emperor A.L.C @empireAlC “I’m so excited for a young avengers movie”



The young avengers: “I’m so excited for a young avengers movie” The young avengers: https://t.co/5Npwy57C8u

Since the Avengers: Endgame, Marvel studios have teased the Young Avengers. Cassandra Lang is all grown up after a 5-year time jump ready to take on the mantle of Stature, Hawkeye teased the phenomenal chemistry of Yelena and Kate Bishop, the Marvelous Ms. Marvel shined bright in her Disney+ series, and America Chavez is honing her magic at Kamar Taj.

Other members like Wanda’s kids’ Speed and Wiccan can be a part of the roster along with the second Captain America Isaiah Bradley’s grandson Eli Bradley. The recent Thor Threequel also introduced us to Thor's daughter, Love, who could be a Young Avenger.

The game is set, the team is set, and the big build-up will pay off if Marvel announces the project at Comic-Con.

6) Avengers 5 announcement

Kipkorir @KBrandon98 Will the Secret Wars movie really be called "Avengers: Secret Wars"?? Because I'm pretty sure by then we'll be having the X-Men and F4. Will the Secret Wars movie really be called "Avengers: Secret Wars"?? Because I'm pretty sure by then we'll be having the X-Men and F4. https://t.co/l7glJM9fAz

Since the conclusion of Infinity Saga, Phase 4 of Marvel seems to be heading in no particular direction with heroes busy with their solo missions as no greater threat is looming. Fans have no clue about the ultimate crossover event film.

Things are bound to change soon, as it is reported that Marvel will announce the future Avengers film at Comic-Con. While it is rumored that Phase 4 will not end with an Avengers film, beginning Phase 5 with Avengers will be a novel idea.

7) Fantastic Four casting

John Krasinski’s appearance as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness was a perfect example of how Marvel Studios care about their fans and would go to any length to please them. The dream fan casting has become a reality and fans expect his wife Sue Storm to be played by Emily Blunt.

Feige announced the Fantastic Four at San Diego Comic-Con three years ago and it is reported that the final cast will be introduced this year. When asked if it was too soon to unveil the F4 cast, Feige replied:

"I don't think it's soon."

8) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer release

After Thor: Love and Thunder, the next Marvel film to come to theaters is the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel to the Oscar-nominated film has gone through turbulent times since the passing of Chadwick Boseman. It is unclear who will helm the mantle of Black Panther or if the title will be retired in honor of the late actor.

However, with Namor, the Submariner, as the primary antagonist of the film, fans stormed Twitter with #RecastTchalla to witness the ultimate showdown between the King of Wakanda and the Emperor of the Seven Seas. At Comic-Con, Marvel will provide clarity on the situation and a trailer reveal will be a cherry on the cake.

9) Deadpool 3 announcement

Block A 🃏 @TheBlock_A I’m so excited for Deadpool to officially join the MCU. There’s so much potential for Deadpool 3 I’m so excited for Deadpool to officially join the MCU. There’s so much potential for Deadpool 3 https://t.co/Y5FqO1xEk6

Our favorite Merc with a mouth Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds, was rumored to appear in MCU in the post-credit scene of Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness. Fans cannot wait for Slade Wilson to appear in the MCU.

However, Deadpool’s appearance raises a lot of questions: how will he appear in MCU, will the movie be rated R, and what about the other mutants? Hopefully, Marvel will answer all the questions at Comic-Con.

10) The Mutants announcement

Three years ago, Marvel’s head honcho declared something on stage at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. Something that sent shivers down the spine of attendees as well as the viewers who saw the recording on YouTube. The famous sentence:

“Mutants are coming to MCU.”

With the introduction of Professor X in Dr. Strange 2 and Ms. Marvel’s mutations, the dream is now becoming a reality. Mutants will be the showstopper for the San Diego Comic-Con.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far